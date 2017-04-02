Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Hendon claim this line-out but Old Streetonians took the win and promotion. Archant

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

The 12-try victory in their final league game this season was enough to take them up.

They could yet win the title but Verulamians 25-15 success at home to London French, which also confirmed their promotion, means they will be heavy favourites to claim the crown against Old Actonians next Saturday.

Doug Lawrence, Oli Smalley and Eoin Fitzpatrick all scored two while Doug Brown, Neil Spalding, Josh Parry, Colm Goode, Harry Marson and Alex Thompson all went over for one try.

Fitzpatrick also added nine conversions.

For injury-ravaged Hendon this wasn’t totally a day to forget.

They started missing a few bodies and ended up finishing the game with 13 but in between they played some neat rugby.

Toby Ikwueke scored both their tries, with captain Cian Hynes and Mike Evans-Jones adding conversions, and his second saw the centre make a lovely angled run through the Streetonian back-line.

But too often they were guilty of coughing the ball up in good positions; either a pass just too far in front of a receiver or a spill when looking to make a key offload.

And all too often when that happened, Old Street pounced.

Their backs once given the oppurtunity were tough to stop.

Twice Fionn Crowley burst down the wing before finding Smalley and Lawrence and Parry also put in lung-bursting charges down the length of the pitch.

Fitzgerald fielded a clearing kick to Hendon’s own 10m line for his first while his second came after Lawrence had fed him nicely.

The Hackney-based club still have a cup final to occupy their thoughts next week but will be confident enough going into that and will hope to start next season with as much of an impression as this.

Hendon still have one game to go this year, away at UCSOB who desperately need something out of it if they are to avoid relegation.