Search

Advanced search

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

PUBLISHED: 08:34 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 08:34 03 April 2017

Hendon claim this line-out but Old Streetonians took the win and promotion.

Hendon claim this line-out but Old Streetonians took the win and promotion.

Archant

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Comment

The 12-try victory in their final league game this season was enough to take them up.

They could yet win the title but Verulamians 25-15 success at home to London French, which also confirmed their promotion, means they will be heavy favourites to claim the crown against Old Actonians next Saturday.

Doug Lawrence, Oli Smalley and Eoin Fitzpatrick all scored two while Doug Brown, Neil Spalding, Josh Parry, Colm Goode, Harry Marson and Alex Thompson all went over for one try.

Fitzpatrick also added nine conversions.

For injury-ravaged Hendon this wasn’t totally a day to forget.

They started missing a few bodies and ended up finishing the game with 13 but in between they played some neat rugby.

Toby Ikwueke scored both their tries, with captain Cian Hynes and Mike Evans-Jones adding conversions, and his second saw the centre make a lovely angled run through the Streetonian back-line.

But too often they were guilty of coughing the ball up in good positions; either a pass just too far in front of a receiver or a spill when looking to make a key offload.

And all too often when that happened, Old Street pounced.

Their backs once given the oppurtunity were tough to stop.

Twice Fionn Crowley burst down the wing before finding Smalley and Lawrence and Parry also put in lung-bursting charges down the length of the pitch.

Fitzgerald fielded a clearing kick to Hendon’s own 10m line for his first while his second came after Lawrence had fed him nicely.

The Hackney-based club still have a cup final to occupy their thoughts next week but will be confident enough going into that and will hope to start next season with as much of an impression as this.

Hendon still have one game to go this year, away at UCSOB who desperately need something out of it if they are to avoid relegation.

Keywords: Cian Hynes US Federal Reserve

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Yesterday, 11:31

White presented with award by first-team player Iwobi

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Yesterday, 09:27

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Yesterday, 08:34 Neil Metcalfe

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lloris looking back at chasing pack

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Sunday, April 2, 2017 Layth Yousif

Defiant Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his men showed mental strength during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City today at the Emirates.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

GUS CAESAR: I still have nightmares about Wembley final disaster

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now