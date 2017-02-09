Search

Plenty of Saracens involvement as England get ready for Wales

11:45 09 February 2017

England players huddle during a training session ahead of the Six Nations game in Wales. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

England players huddle during a training session ahead of the Six Nations game in Wales. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

PA Wire

Saracens will be well represented this weekend when England face Wales in round two of the Six Nations.

Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell will both start in Saturday’s clash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium while Jamie George will be on the bench.

Vicky Fleetwood and Emily Scott will both come off the bench when the women play their Welsh counterparts in Colwyn Bay on Saturday morning and Nick Isiekwe and Dominic Morris are both in the 23-man squad for the U20s.

There is no place, however, for Max Malins, who scored two tries and picked up the man-of-the-match award in the game against France last Saturday.

He has been recalled back to Allianz Park in order to make his debut against Worcester Warriors in the Aviva Premiership at Sixways on Saturday.

England coach Eddie Jones said: “It’s been a great week of focused preparation and we can’t wait to play Wales.

“Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we’re excited. These are the games you want to be part of as a player and a coach.

“It’s a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game. You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium.

“We don’t need extra motivation this week; we play Test rugby because we want to be the best for England. Every game for us is important and our supporters, and Wales is our next game so it’s the most important.”

