Oxford 24 London Skolars 20: Skolars beaten in League One cup quarter-final by late try

The latest news from the London Skolars (pic: Jess Aerons/Getty) Pavel Starikov

For the scond time in a month, London Skolars lost after to try in the last minute, this time against Oxford in League One Cup quarter-final.

After being behind for most of the second half, they looked to have snatched victory after Charlie Lawrence’s chip kick bounced back into his hands off the Oxford full-back’s chest.

However, an error by Jake Melling saw Josh Atkinson race 40 metres to the tryline to seal the game for the home side.

Oxford had taken an early lead when Curtis Macdonald went in on the right, but Skolars dominated for most of the first half.

Josh Allison touched down to level the scores, then Eddie Mbaraga powered over after Callum Bustin’s run to the line had drawn the defence to centre-field.

Skolars had several other chances to score, but couldn’t make them count

Oxford levelled when Atkinson took a long pass from Max Jowitt to score in the corner and he added another try soon after the break.

The scores were levelled again when Ben Pointer darted over from close range.

Oxford regained the lead when Scott Fleming kicked the ball to the right corner for Jordan Gill to touchdown, but the next twenty minutes saw both sides make errors before two dismissals in two minutes saw both sides raise their game.

Skolars’ Ryan Chester was sent off for a dangerous tackle and Macdonald followed him down the tunnel two minutes later.

Then came the dramatic switch of leads and ultimately agony for London.

They have another trip west next weekend when they play the University of Gloucestershire All-Golds in the league next Sunday.

Oxford

1 Max Jowitt

2 Joshua Atkinson

3 Ashley Gibson

4 Kane Riley

5 Curtis McDonald

6 Callum Windley

7 Scott Daniel Fleming

24 Anthony Cox

9 Casey Canterbury

10 Jack Pickles

11 Harvey Burnett

12 Thomas Newbould

13 Jordan Crowther

Subs (all used)

14 Bradley Moules

15 Marcus Brooker

16 Dwaine McRae

17 Jordan Gill

Tries: Macdonald (7), Atkinson (32,47,79)

Goals: Burnett 2/5

Sent-off: Macdonald (74) – dangerous tackle

London Skolars

20 Jake Melling

2 Sam Nash

4 Josh Allison

29 Kam Pearce-Paul

24 Michael Brown

9 Charlie Lawrence

7 Brandon Pickersgill

28 Callum Bustin

14 Billy Driver

30 Simona Vavega

11 Lamont Bryan

12 Eddie Mbaraga

13 Ryan Chester

Subs (all used)

19 Louis Robinson

25 Michael Sykes

27 Keenan Tomlinson

26 Ben Pointer

Tries: Allison (12), Mbaraga (19), Pointer (51), Lawrence (74)

Goals: Lawrence 2/4

Sending-off: Chester (70) - gouging

Penalty count: 9-12

Half-time: 8-8

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 105

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-8, 8-8, 14-8, 14-14, 18-14, 18-20, 24-20