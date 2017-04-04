Oxford 24 London Skolars 20: Skolars beaten in League One cup quarter-final by late try
PUBLISHED: 13:14 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 13:15 04 April 2017
Pavel Starikov
League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20
For the scond time in a month, London Skolars lost after to try in the last minute, this time against Oxford in League One Cup quarter-final.
After being behind for most of the second half, they looked to have snatched victory after Charlie Lawrence’s chip kick bounced back into his hands off the Oxford full-back’s chest.
However, an error by Jake Melling saw Josh Atkinson race 40 metres to the tryline to seal the game for the home side.
Oxford had taken an early lead when Curtis Macdonald went in on the right, but Skolars dominated for most of the first half.
Josh Allison touched down to level the scores, then Eddie Mbaraga powered over after Callum Bustin’s run to the line had drawn the defence to centre-field.
Skolars had several other chances to score, but couldn’t make them count
Oxford levelled when Atkinson took a long pass from Max Jowitt to score in the corner and he added another try soon after the break.
The scores were levelled again when Ben Pointer darted over from close range.
Oxford regained the lead when Scott Fleming kicked the ball to the right corner for Jordan Gill to touchdown, but the next twenty minutes saw both sides make errors before two dismissals in two minutes saw both sides raise their game.
Skolars’ Ryan Chester was sent off for a dangerous tackle and Macdonald followed him down the tunnel two minutes later.
Then came the dramatic switch of leads and ultimately agony for London.
They have another trip west next weekend when they play the University of Gloucestershire All-Golds in the league next Sunday.
Oxford
1 Max Jowitt
2 Joshua Atkinson
3 Ashley Gibson
4 Kane Riley
5 Curtis McDonald
6 Callum Windley
7 Scott Daniel Fleming
24 Anthony Cox
9 Casey Canterbury
10 Jack Pickles
11 Harvey Burnett
12 Thomas Newbould
13 Jordan Crowther
Subs (all used)
14 Bradley Moules
15 Marcus Brooker
16 Dwaine McRae
17 Jordan Gill
Tries: Macdonald (7), Atkinson (32,47,79)
Goals: Burnett 2/5
Sent-off: Macdonald (74) – dangerous tackle
London Skolars
20 Jake Melling
2 Sam Nash
4 Josh Allison
29 Kam Pearce-Paul
24 Michael Brown
9 Charlie Lawrence
7 Brandon Pickersgill
28 Callum Bustin
14 Billy Driver
30 Simona Vavega
11 Lamont Bryan
12 Eddie Mbaraga
13 Ryan Chester
Subs (all used)
19 Louis Robinson
25 Michael Sykes
27 Keenan Tomlinson
26 Ben Pointer
Tries: Allison (12), Mbaraga (19), Pointer (51), Lawrence (74)
Goals: Lawrence 2/4
Sending-off: Chester (70) - gouging
Penalty count: 9-12
Half-time: 8-8
Referee: Andy Sweet
Attendance: 105
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-8, 8-8, 14-8, 14-14, 18-14, 18-20, 24-20