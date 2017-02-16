Search

Magnificent seven keeps Hampstead on course for pre-season target

06:15 16 February 2017

Hampstead travel to Harpenden this Saturday where they haven't won in nine years.

Hampstead Rugby Club’s director of rugby Peter Breen is playing down talk of the title or promotion despite a 41-3 home win over London Nigerian.

The seven-try win keeps Hampstead very much involved in the three-horse race for the London North West championship, sitting in third just one point behind HAC and three behind leaders Old Haberdashers.

Dan Dimoline bagged two with George Johnson, Neil Watts, Craig Harper, Arthur Haynes and a penalty try accounted for the others.

But Breen is not getting carried away and says four more wins at least from the remaining six games would still constitute a great year.

“We never set out to win the league,” he said. “What we wanted to do was get to a point where we improve year on year.

“This year that meant winning more games than last year and get that up to 17. If, as a by-product, that meant winning the league then great.

“The problem is when you look at the remaining games for HAC and Old Haberdashers, there aren’t many where you think they’ll lose.

“If we get to 17 wins or above, it will have been a fantastic season. But we still have a lot of progress to make.”

A driving maul gave Hampstead the lead before Dimoline got the first of his brace.

Nigerian’s only score came before the break, leaving the score at 10-3.

But the second half saw Hampstead stretch clear, picking up the bonus point along the way.

Thos e bonus points could prove vital if the club are to over take their rivals.

In the meantime the next step on the road to those 17 wins comes in Hertfordshire on Saturday when Hampstead travel to Harpenden, a place where they haven’t won in nine years.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

