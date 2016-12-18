Hampstead’s newly-formed girls’ teams impress during development day on the Heath

Hampstead's girls (in maroon) on the attack Archant

Hampstead Rugby Club hosted a girls’ development day on the Heath last weekend, welcoming 90 players from a group of north London clubs.

Most of the participants, who were in Under-13 and Under-15 age groups, were relatively new to rugby, and they were aided during the games by RFU community coaches, who refereed the matches while also providing tips.

The Under-13s took part in a three-way tournament and Hampstead’s newly-formed team – which had only been formed six weeks previously – beat Haringey by three tries in two in their first match of the day. Hampstead’s coaches, Mike Evans and Barbara Sike, would have been buoyed to witness their charges’ impressive tackling, as well as their attempts to keep the ball alive, and the hosts went on to beat Hackney 3-1.

On the other pitch, Hampstead’s new Under-15s teamed up with Kilburn and Hackney players to take on Haringey, who were worthy winners in a clash featuring ferocious tackling and strong running from both sides.