Hampstead Ladies sides secure high-scoring victories

Hampstead Ladies' first and second teams gather together to celebrate their successes at the weekend Archant

Hampstead Ladies enjoyed a hugely successful weekend, with their first team beating Romford 74-0 and their second string overcoming High Wycombe 38-0.

Angela Chapado scored three tries and kicked six conversions for the senior side, while Souka Trouillier also scored a hat-trick – and Kristina Mourisden and Mischa Palmer touched down twice each while Mairi Robertson and Geraldine McGroarty also crossed the whitewash.

Captain Faye Hamp said: “It was a great win which was the outcome of putting into action everything we’ve been working on at training and thinking about where we were on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Ruth Burns dotted down on two occasions for the second team and Barbara Sike, Ciara McGowan, Carol Evans, Emily Taylor and Elaine O’Rourke – who slotted over four conversions - also got over the line.

Vice-captain Alexia Battaglin said: “Every try was a team try.”