Search

Advanced search

Hampstead coach hails captain Andy McEwen’s central role in club’s transformation

08:00 12 January 2017

Ben Pearce

Hampstead captain Andy McEwen. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Hampstead captain Andy McEwen. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Archant

Hampstead head coach Peter Breen says the courage, leadership and loyalty of captain Andy McEwen has been a central part of Hampstead’s turnaround in the last two and half years.

Comment

Hampstead only won three of their 22 league games in London Division Two North West the 2013-14 season, but they start 2017 lying second in the table, four points off the top, after winning 11 of their 13 fixtures.

McEwen, who will give up his armband at the end of this campaign, scored the opening try in Saturday’s 21-7 home win over Tabard – and Breen says that contribution was typical of a player who has always led by example.

“This club’s turned itself around and, on the pitch, it’s been built around one man more than anyone else,” Breen told Ham&High Sport.

“He’s like those people in the fire brigade that always go in first. I’ve been at this level of sport, or higher, for over 35 years and he’s physically as hard, or harder, than anybody I’ve played with or coached.

“When we’re in trouble and we need to get down their end of the pitch he will take us down there. He’ll put it on his shoulders to make hard runs into really heavy tacklers and just keep going.

“He leads on the field, and off the field he’s galvanised the players - the whole club actually, bringing the men’s and women’s sections together. He’s been instrumental in creating a great group that looks after each other.

“He’s played at a higher level than this - I think he played in National League One when he was younger - but he’s got a really senior job at work and it meant he couldn’t take his rugby quite as seriously.

“Looking at the last three and a half seasons, we’ve had about 55 games and I think he’s been man of the match 15 times – and sometimes he’s man of the match and I just don’t give it to him!

“Our relationship as coach and captain is we hardly talk at all. There’s no need for us to talk about anything, we just nod and get on with it, and he’s fantastic to be around.”

Breen continued: “The year the club only won three games he wasn’t the captain but he became the de facto captain.

“Andy kind of took over then and I used to say to him ‘why didn’t you leave? You turned up and it was rubbish!’ And he said ‘I don’t know, I just thought I’d be loyal’.

“We now don’t depend on him as much on the pitch, and it’s because we built the team around him. He knows I feel that about him but I don’t say it very often.

“A key factor, or the key factor on the pitch, has been Andy’s performances, Andy’s captaincy. There’s an element of ‘this is really hard and I’m going - are you coming with me?’ He doesn’t tell them to do stuff that he won’t do. He’s already done it.”

Hampstead took control in the first half against Tabard on Saturday and scored three tries in a 10-minute spell.

New fly-half Ed Doe off-loaded out of the back of his hand to McEwen, who went over the line, and Tom Jordan then crossed the whitewash before Doe gathered a Tabard kick and ran 70m to touch down.

Doe also kicked all three conversions to leave Hampstead 21-0 up – but the rest of the match was hugely frustrating as they failed to secure a fourth try, allowing Old Haberdashers to extend their lead to four points at the top.

“Tabard had nothing to play for except to stop us getting a bonus point, and they just put their bodies on the line for 40 minutes,” said Breen. “Credit to them.

“It was a real credit to the people that play the game that they just wouldn’t give it to us, they wouldn’t roll over.”

Meanwhile, Belsize Park started 2017 by completing the double over London Nigerian, gaining revenge after losing both of their clashes with the same team last season.

Fourth-placed BP lost to each of the top three teams in succession before Christmas. But they started the new year with renewed vigour and tries from Jamie Niven, James Russell and Mark Liebling, followed by a Jeremy Burton penalty, secured a 20-12 victory on the road.

Director of rugby Zach Webb said: “That was a much-needed win to focus the minds. All eyes are now on our next game only and we expect a win from ourselves.”

Keywords: Peter Breen BP London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears new rules will cause uproar in a crucial match

09:00
Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth. Picture: PA

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears it is only a matter of time before an accidental sending-off defines a crucial game following the tougher sanctions introduced by World Rugby surrounding high tackles.

Hampstead coach hails captain Andy McEwen’s central role in club’s transformation

08:00 Ben Pearce
Hampstead captain Andy McEwen. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Hampstead head coach Peter Breen says the courage, leadership and loyalty of captain Andy McEwen has been a central part of Hampstead’s turnaround in the last two and half years.

Hendon’s new signing Matt Ball relishes intensity of the relegation battle

07:00 Ben Kosky
Matt Ball (left) in action on his Hendon debut in Saturday's home win over Merstham. Picture: DBeechPhotography

New signing Matt Ball is relishing the intensity of the relegation battle after helping to end Hendon’s six-match losing streak on his debut.

Teenage runner leads Highgate team to success at Middlesex Championships

Yesterday, 15:40
Highgate Harriers' Terry Fawden. Pic: Dieter Perry

Teenage runner Terry Fawden led Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 men’s team to a comfortable victory in the Middlesex Championships at Hillingdon House Farm.

Tottenham’s Under-18s stroll past QPR in FA Youth Cup

Yesterday, 15:35 Ben Pearce
Samuel Shashoua, pictured in action for England Under-17s, impressed in Tottenham's FA Youth Cup victory at Loftus Road. Picture: PA

Spurs’ youngsters strolled through the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night after triumphing 4-1 away against QPR at Loftus Road.

Boxer’s optimistic UCS Old Boys will beat the drop after first win in five games

Yesterday, 14:32
Inside centre Gwyn Edwards (left) breaks away to score the first of UCS's two tries on Saturday. Picture: Nick Cook

Director of rugby Geoff Boxer is optimistic UCS Old Boys will avoid relegation in Herts/Middlesex Division One after the basement boys secured their first win in five games on Saturday and closed in on the sides above them.

Wayne: Change in mentality has been a key factor in Spurs Ladies’ astonishing form

Tue, 12:44 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies goalkeeper Toni-Anne Wayne (right) in action against Gillingham on Sunday. Picture: wusphotography.com

Goalkeeper Toni-Anne Wayne feels a shift in mentality has been an important factor in Spurs Ladies’ astonishing form this season.

Ben Davies is happy to continue competing with Danny Rose at Tottenham

Mon, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Ben Davies (right) scored his first goal for Tottenham in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Aston Villa. Picture: PA

Left-back Ben Davies says he is happy to continue competing with Danny Rose at Tottenham, having marked his return to the starting line-up with his first goal for the club in Sunday’s FA Cup triumph.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Eric Dier: It would be a big disappointment if this Spurs squad fails to win a trophy

Eric Dier (left) challenges Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the air during Spurs' 2-0 FA Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Picture: PA

Ben Davies is happy to continue competing with Danny Rose at Tottenham

Ben Davies (right) scored his first goal for Tottenham in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Aston Villa. Picture: PA

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup

Ben Davies (seond from right) celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal. Picture: PA

Wayne: Change in mentality has been a key factor in Spurs Ladies’ astonishing form

Spurs Ladies goalkeeper Toni-Anne Wayne (right) in action against Gillingham on Sunday. Picture: wusphotography.com

Haringey Borough boss: We can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season if we regain some consistency

Haringey Borough goalscorer Ralston Gabriel (right) gets a shot off against Brentwood Town. Picture: Tony Gay
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now