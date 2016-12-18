Search

Advanced search

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

14:04 20 December 2016

Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Archant

Hampstead coach Peter Breen has vowed to fight to the finish after his side’s winning streak was ended by promotion rivals Old Haberdashers.

Comment

Breen’s team opened up a 12-point lead midway through the first half of their top-of-the-table clash in Borehamwood, but they were unable to hang onto that as Old Habs fought back to win 18-12.

The defeat halted Hampstead’s run of six consecutive victories and enabled their opponents to move three points clear – but Breen remains optimistic about his team’s title prospects during the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We’re disappointed to lose, especially after leading 12-0. We had some great performances but terrible luck.

“Discipline and an inability to stop giving away penalties cost us in the second half.

“We’ve still won 10 games out of 12 and have the best defensive record in the league, which proves we’ve had a good first half of the season and the team have every intention of pushing Old Habs to the wire.”

A brilliantly-worked try from Jonty Hallett, converted by Dan Dimoline, put Hampstead in the driving seat, and Alex Brookes extended his side’s advantage with an unconverted score soon afterwards.

Hampstead also had a try disallowed as the tide began to turn and they conceded a string of penalties as the home side edged in front and held on for the win.

Meanwhile, Belsize Park’s promotion hopes took a severe knock as they slumped to their third defeat in a row, going down 38-7 at home to rivals HAC.

BP allowed their opponents several key linebreaks out wide and failed to win any lineout ball, with HAC capitalising to score two converted tries in the corner.

Back row Chris Dan was sinbinned and the visitors continued to dominate, although they were also temporarily reduced to 14 men and that enabled BP to get on the scoresheet with a try from Sean Kerr, with Jeremy Burton adding the extras.

Belsize Park director of rugby Zach Webb said: “This has been a very disappointing run for us. We have been riddled with injury so selection has been incredibly inconsistent, forcing new combinations each game.

“We have struggled at the setpiece for three games now and that has cost us dearly.

“But we have been on the rise for a few years now, and this is one of those points where we gather ourselves and go again.”

The league programme resumes on Saturday January 7, with Hampstead hosting Tabard and Belsize Park away to London Nigerian.

Keywords: Dan Dimoline Jeremy Burton Peter Breen BP London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

11:47 Aaron Tillyer
Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

It took a moment of brilliance from Saracens newcomer Will Skelton in the final stages of the away tie at Sale to set up a victory that now equals Munster’s run of consecutive European wins.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Spurs Ladies coaching staff give us the licence to attack so freely, says midfielder

Yesterday, 12:19 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies midfielder Josie Green. Pic: wusphotography

Josie Green has praised Spurs Ladies’ coaching staff for giving the squad a platform to attack their opponents at full throttle from kick-off.

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Tue, 14:04
Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Hampstead coach Peter Breen has vowed to fight to the finish after his side’s winning streak was ended by promotion rivals Old Haberdashers.

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Mon, 16:54 Ben Kosky
Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

It isn’t often that a yellow card turns out to be the springboard for a positive transformation in a player’s fortunes.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Rose strike seals Spurs comeback win against Burnley

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Ben Kosky
Spurs' Danny Rose (second from right) runs away to celebrate his goal against Burnley. Pic: PA

Tottenham 2 Burnley 1

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Erik Lamela could make his Tottenham return against Southampton after Christmas

Tottenham's Erik Lamela

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

Strettle says Saracens have got over their heartbreak after return to training

Saracens' David Strettle
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now