Search

Advanced search

Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

12:41 24 January 2017

Aaron Tillyer

Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Archant

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Comment

The Hendon-based club produced the superior defensive display to halt the French onslaught, recording their 12th consecutive home win in Europe and reaching the quarter-finals for the sixth successive season.

Toulon were at full strength but were unable to break through a Sarries defence that, not for the first time, refused to buckle.

The hosts showed their character once again, and their resilience even outshone the resolve so superbly demonstrated one week previously, in the 22-22 draw against Scarlets in the Welsh cauldron of the Parc y Scarlets.

It was an outstanding defensive display that complemented the attacking panache shown in the reverse fixture at the Stade Felix Mayol on the French Riviera earlier this season.

Indeed, Saturday’s win seemed that bit more accomplished, offering real signs of what is still to come from this team in the Champions Cup.

It was an occasion that once again showcased the ability of Sarries’ young guns, who stole the limelight from the Galacticos in the visiting ranks.

Centre Nick Tompkins, standing in for captain Brad Barritt, delivered yet another performance that underlined his continuing development and growing maturity at Saracens.

Unfazed by his opposite number – the towering All Black centurion and legend Ma’a Nonu – Tompkins had the tenacity on one occasion to waltz his way around the former New Zealand centre, breaking the defensive line and launching an attack from his own half.

He is only 21 and yet he plays like an experienced international who has been on the circuit for a lot longer than he actually has.

Similarly, number eight Jackson Wray put in a man-of-the-match display in the loose. It is performances like these that leave Saracens standing head and shoulders above the rest.

Ten members of the starting 15 on Saturday were under the age of 30, compared to Toulon’s five, and the hosts’ line-up had an average age of 28 – two years younger than their visitors’ side.

Nonetheless, Mark McCall’s side came out on top and have now secured home advantage in their quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at the start of April.

There is talk that the capacity of Allianz Park could be temporarily increased to 15,000 for the match, which would only add to the occasion.

Sarries will entertain a club that has reached the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time in their history – but they will present a stern test.

With Scottish rugby on the up and players keen to force their way into the Lions squad ahead of this summer’s tour of New Zealand, this Glasgow side are certainly capable of causing an upset.

Their 43-0 victory away against Leicester Tigers on Saturday certainly shows they are worthy of respect and, following the draw for the last eight, McCall said: “There’s a really positive energy in their squad and they have a team packed full of internationals so it’ll be a huge test for us, but one we’re looking forward to.”

If Saracens emerge triumphant again, an even greater challenge probably awaits them in the next stage.

They may have beaten three-time European champions Toulon twice in the pool stage, but their draw against Scarlets last week means they have been seeded third in the quarter-finals and would therefore be away against Munster or Toulouse in the final four.

But the size of such hurdles will surely only inspire the Champions Cup holders, who are unbeaten in their last 15 European matches and have won their last 12 home games on the continent.

Fortune favours the brave, and as Saracens have shown time and again in recent weeks – not least on Saturday against Toulon – there is bravery in abundance at Allianz Park.

Follow me on Twitter @AaronTillyer

Keywords: Mark McCall Allianz New Zealand Europe Hendon Glasgow

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

10:28 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Saracens’ forwards and defence coach Alex Sanderson fears a pre-match promise could now prove costly after the Hendon-based club completed the double over Toulon in their final European pool match.

Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

12:41 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Haringey Borough boss: It will be tough to improve on 6-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers

Yesterday, 14:18 Michael McCubbin
Christopher Benjamin came off the bench to score Haringey Borough's sixth and final goal. Picture: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says it will be difficult to improve on Saturday’s performance against Soham Town Rangers after his side triumphed 6-0 at Coles Park and moved within a point of the play-off spots in Ryman League Division One North.

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Yesterday, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Kevin Wimmer

Kevin Wimmer says he has had no desire to leave Tottenham, insisting he feels “very comfortable” at White Hart Lane and is fully focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again over the coming weeks.

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Ben Pearce
Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Captain Hugo Lloris says Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City shows the progress they have made, stating that in previous seasons the Lilywhites would have succumbed to a heavy defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Ben Pearce at the Etihad Stadium
Tottenham's half-time substitute Heung-Min Son (right) celebrates his equaliser with Danny Rose. Picture: PA

Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son struck second-half goals as Spurs fought back from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw in a thrilling clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Here are five talking points.

Pochettino: Spurs’ players are fighting like warriors to ensure the fans can leave White Hart Lane on a high note

Friday, January 20, 2017 Ben Pearce
Tottenham are due to play their last ever game at White Hart Lane in May. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s players are fighting like “warriors” to ensure the supporters are able to leave White Hart Lane on a high note, with happy memories of the final campaign there.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Maclaren brothers banned and Hendon fined after bar brawl

Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren (right) in action against Harrow Borough. Pic: Andrew Aleksiejczuk

Haringey Borough boss: It will be tough to improve on 6-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers

Christopher Benjamin came off the bench to score Haringey Borough's sixth and final goal. Picture: Tony Gay
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now