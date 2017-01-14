Search

Advanced search

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

14:01 16 January 2017

Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Archant

Dave Francis scored a second-half hat-trick as Hendon triumphed 29-15 away against mid-table rivals Saracens Amateurs, banking a bonus point and moving 11 points clear of the Herts/Middlesex Division One relegation zone.

Comment

The sides were locked at 10-10 but Francis touched down three times in a row to secure the Dons’ fourth victory of the campaign and take them up into seventh place, five points behind their vanquished hosts.

Hendon were playing their first game for almost a month after a lengthy Christmas break and they started nervously.

However, captain Cian Hynes kicked his side into the lead in the seventh minute, and winger Chris Kiyingi then had a try disallowed for a knock-on.

Saracens equalised with a penalty of their own before the interval and, although Hendon went back in front with a converted try as Arwel Roberts chased his own kick and touched down in the corner, the visitors replied in kind again, using their heavier pack to equalise.

Saracens were unable to keep pace with the Dons for long though. Donal O’Sullivan led a charge to set up a 5m scrum, and Francis then moved from his position at openside flanker to the number eight role and crashed through the defence to score, with Hynes converting.

Hendon were now dominant and, when Toby Ikwueke was stopped short of the line after an individual run, a yellow card reduced Saracens to 14 men.

Instead of kicking the penalty, Hendon took the scrum – and again Francis switched positions, with the same result.

He completed his hat-trick inside the final 10 minutes, fielding a kick on Saracens’ 10m line and embarking on a run which took him past four defenders and over the whitewash. Saracens then scored a late pushover try in the corner.

Meanwhile, UCS Old Boys remain bottom of the table after a 71-5 defeat at second-placed Verulamians.

Elsewhere, in Herts/Middlesex Division Two, fifth-placed Haringey Rhinos beat Harlequin Amateurs 28-12 at home.

Keywords: Cian Hynes

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

14:01
Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Dave Francis scored a second-half hat-trick as Hendon triumphed 29-15 away against mid-table rivals Saracens Amateurs, banking a bonus point and moving 11 points clear of the Herts/Middlesex Division One relegation zone.

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

07:16 Layth Yousif
A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Midway through a hard-fought first half at the Liberty Stadium a rainbow appeared. Not just any rainbow, one of those glorious technicolour efforts which make you feel warm inside.

Wenger: There is no problem with ‘good guy’ Alexis Sanchez as he plays down talk of rift with star striker

Yesterday, 12:24 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger played down reports of a bust-up with Arsenal’s in-form forward Alexis Sanchez during his side’s impressive 4-0 win at Swansea City.

Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud sustains ankle injury during Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Swansea City

Yesterday, 11:46 Layth Yousif from Liberty Stadium
Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal's Olivier Giroud sustained an ankle injury

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted in-form striker Olivier Giroud suffered an ankle injury during his team’s impressive 4-0 win over Swansea.

Arsenal quality shines through in victory at Swansea

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Alex Iwobi (centre) celebrates Arsenal's second goal at Swansea with Olivier Giroud

Arsenal eased to a 4-0 victory against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium with goals from Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi (2), and Alexis Sanchez.

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Friday, January 13, 2017 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino admits summer signing Vincent Janssen is enduring a difficult period and was downcast after his latest outing against Aston Villa – but the Tottenham manager insists he is unconcerned by the striker’s struggles.

Spurs boss: We must show we have learned from our last meeting with West Brom

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion gives Tottenham an opportunity to show they have learned from the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears new rules will cause uproar in a crucial match

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth. Picture: PA

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears it is only a matter of time before an accidental sending-off defines a crucial game following the tougher sanctions introduced by World Rugby surrounding high tackles.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Scans show Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has suffered knee ligament injury

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Vincent Janssen

Breen hails Hampstead’s strength in depth as Wood quickly makes his mark

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now