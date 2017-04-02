Search

Advanced search

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 April 2017

Christian Henk in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOK

Christian Henk in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOK

Archant

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Comment
George Sewell in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOKGeorge Sewell in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOK

With Wasps also picking up a losing bonus point in their 20-15 loss to London Welsh Druids, it’s as you were at the bottom of Herts Middlesex One ahead of next week’s final round of league fixtures.

That means UCSOB remain bottom just one point behind Wasps but with a better win record meaning they could require just one more bonus point to avoid relegation.

UCSOB are back at home against near neighbours Hendon while Wasps face a daunting trip to third-placed London French.

Those final two minutes against Barnet saw first Christian Henk barrel over from a driving maul before winger Tom Loughnan scorched over in the final seconds for UCSOB’s fourth try over the day.

Rob Koentopp in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOKRob Koentopp in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOK

Loughnan had already done a passable impression of Japan’s Bullet Train in the first half powering over in the corner for the first Old Boy score.

Try number two had came midway through the second half from captain Tom Arnold with a superbly-angled run.

Barnet though kept the scoreboard ticking over all afternoon to take the win but there was plenty for UCSOB to be proud of and plenty to give them confidence ahead of next week’s must-win derby clash.

The front row led one memorable forwards’ charge into the opposition 22, while shortly afterwards the indomitable Stefan Filip at no.8 showed gritty tackling skill, bulldozing an opposition winger into touch.

Tom Arnold in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOKTom Arnold in action for UCSOB. Picture: NICK COOK

The half-back combination of Arthur Coates behind the scrum and Dave O’Dwyer outside showed calm control of UCS put-ins to scrums and wins at the breakdown.

And Turkish international Mert Zabci in the second row showed leaping abilities akin to that of a salmon in more than one line-out.

If UCSOB can produce a similar effort on Saturday, they will be hopeful of escaping the basement spot.

Keywords: Japan

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Yesterday, 11:31

White presented with award by first-team player Iwobi

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Yesterday, 09:27

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Yesterday, 08:34 Neil Metcalfe

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lloris looking back at chasing pack

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Sunday, April 2, 2017 Layth Yousif

Defiant Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his men showed mental strength during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City today at the Emirates.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

GUS CAESAR: I still have nightmares about Wembley final disaster

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now