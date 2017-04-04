Search

Advanced search

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 April 2017

Comment by Aaron Tillyer

Saracens' Owen Farrell during the European Champions Cup, Quarter-Final match at Allianz Park. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Saracens' Owen Farrell during the European Champions Cup, Quarter-Final match at Allianz Park. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Reigning champions Saracens made it 16 games unbeaten in the European Champions Cup after brushing aside Glasgow Warriors 38-13 in the quarter final at Allianz Park on Sunday.

Comment

The Hendon-based club have now progressed into the semi-finals for the fifth consecutive season.

The victory over the Warriors never looked in doubt after the home side attacked from the off. Sarries brought an intensity that we have been so accustomed to seeing time and time again in the competition.

The score could have been even more impressive if wingers Chris Ashton and Sean Maitland had scored early on, but both were ruled to have limbs in touch and subsequently chalked off.

They had no bearing on the result but it sent a clear message to their opponents early on.

Sarries’ game plan was executed to near perfection.

The seamlessness of forwards and backs working in tandem is one part of the game that sets Saracens apart from their opponents. Using dummy runners in their attack to create space and gaps in the Glasgow defence provided so much go-forward for the hosts.

Fly half Owen Farrell’s ability to play the ball on the advantage line is one of many skills that will see his inevitable inclusion in the Lions squad of the tour to New Zealand this summer. He is undoubtedly a big game player and steps up when needed to and will play a crucial part in the north London club’s progression in the competition.

The visitors were under series of barrages for large periods of the game, but when they did secure front-foot ball, a black and red wall offered no reprieve. Aptly named the “wolf pack,” the Sarries defence complimented their attacking game extremely well, despite Glasgow crossing the whitewash twice - but to no avail in determining the overall result.

The cup holders looked the real deal in a fine 80-minute performance that will boost their chances of retaining the title.

Before they do so, however, the Irish province of Munster stand in their way. A semi-final trip to Dublin for a spot in Edinburgh’s final will surely be as explosive as it will be entertaining.

The Limerick-based side have been unbeaten in all competitions in 2017 and will provide stern opposition. But in Europe this season, Saracens have brought an extra dimension – that additional 10 per cent that wins you games.

The intensity at Allianz Park on Sunday was as strong as ever but it is a similar feature in Munster. The winner in Dublin will be the team that has the panache and desire to want it more and Saracens have shown on multiple occasions this season that a consecutive European title is well within their grasp.

Keywords: Owen Farrell Allianz New Zealand Europe Hendon Glasgow Edinburgh

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

Yesterday, 18:00 Comment by Aaron Tillyer

Reigning champions Saracens made it 16 games unbeaten in the European Champions Cup after brushing aside Glasgow Warriors 38-13 in the quarter final at Allianz Park on Sunday.

Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

Yesterday, 16:23 Neil Metcalfe

Karen Hills wants her Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to continue playing their fast-tempo football – as she eyes the first shot at silverware.

Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

Yesterday, 21:00 Neil Metcalfe

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

Yesterday, 13:26 Neil Metcalfe

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skolars beaten by late try

Yesterday, 13:14 Andrew Jackson

League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

Yesterday, 11:43 Neil Metcalfe

Hendon Rugby Club already know what it will take if they are to be the ones celebrating promotion next season – consistency.

Rifat’s goal keeps play-off hopes alive for Wingate & Finchley and sends Grays Athletic down

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Gerlis

Ahmet Rifat’s solitary goal was enough to see Wingate & Finchley to their first win in five games – and confirm relegation for Grays Athletic.

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Mon, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

‘Oh Rocky Rocky,’ a tribute to Arsenal icon David Rocastle

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

Hampstead’s ZFW fencers hold their own in huge international tournament

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now