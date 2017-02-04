Search

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

15:51 08 February 2017

Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists

Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists

Archant

Ella McEver contributed 10 medals towards Camden Swiss Cottage’s tally of 29, including six golds, as the club’s younger swimmers excelled at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships.

The competition, for swimmers between 10 and 13, was held over two weekends at the Barnet Copthall pool – and 12-year-old McEver showed her all-round versatility to win the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke as well as the 200m butterfly, plus the 100m and 400m Individual Medley.

She also claimed silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze medals in the 800m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke.

Meanwhile, Alexis Lambro-poulos, 13, continued her great form, finishing with a total of six medals. She powered to gold in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and the 200m IM, while adding two silvers to her collection in the 50m freestyle and 100m IM.

Lyelle Kahaner, also 13, swam strongly to claim double gold in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, while Brandon Biss, 12, claimed gold in the 200m IM alongside silvers in the 1500m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Leo He, 12, took gold in the gruelling 200m butterfly and also touched for bronze in the 50m butterfly, while Gabriele Giovannoni, 13, showed he could go the distance with a first-place finish in the 1500m freestyle, also claiming silver in the 400m event.

There were additional bronze medals for Oliver Wright, 12, Ella Podurgiel, 13, Will Chen, 13, and Alex Pama, 13.

