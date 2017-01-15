Search

Highgate Harriers’ men on course to equal Metropolitan League record of five successive titles

15:35 16 January 2017

Robel Bahelbi led the way for Highgate's men's team at Trent Park. Picture: Dieter Perry

Dieter Perry

Highgate Harriers’ men are on course to equal the Metropolitan League record of five successive titles – and the club also have a chance of winning three other divisions.

Highgate’s runners were in action in the penultimate meeting of the season at Trent Park in Cockfosters on Saturday, and their A team maintained their place at the top of the Division One table.

With one race to go, at Alexandra Park on February 11, the Harriers have 4,636 points, leaving them comfortably ahead of their nearest challengers Woodford Green & Essex Ladies (4,170).

Having never won the title at all prior to the 2012-13 season, Highgate’s senior men are now enjoying a long period of dominance, and they are on the verge of equalling Thames Valley Harriers’ record of five consecutive titles between 1974 and 1978.

Meanwhile, Highgate’s B team sit at the summit of Division Two, while the C string lie second in Division Three on 4,492 points, close behind leaders Ealing Eagles (4,503).

The Harriers are also in contention for the top prize in the Veterans League, lying second (1,098) behind Serpentine (1,161).

Robel Bahelbi was the best-placed member of the Highgate contingent at Trent Park, coming 11th in 26 minutes 32 seconds, while Chris Rainsford (26:34) and Pete Chambers (26:38) filled the next two places.

Ben Noad was 23rd (27:21), followed by Fergal Smithwick (28th in 27:46), and the scoring 12 was completed by Sean Renfer, Laurent Liote, Charlie Hayward, Peter Hawkings, Michael Dan, William De-Donker and James Johnson, who was 74th in 29:40.

Meanwhile, Dominic Ogbechie has won the indoor Under-17 Southern Championships long jump crown, breaking the record for the competition in the process.

The previous best was 6.93 but Ogbechie leapt 7.04m at the Lee Valley Indoor Arena, leaving him well ahead of Blackheath & Bromley’s Ben Sutton, who was second with a distance of 6.30m.

The Highgate teenager also ran in the 60m, coming second in his heat in 7.14 seconds and second in the semi-final (7.07) before clocking a personal best of 7.02 in the final, leaving him in the third place.

