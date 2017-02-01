Search

Advanced search

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

16:50 01 February 2017

Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Dieter Perry

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Comment

Maud held off international athlete Richard Goodman, as well as former London champion Chris Smith, to secure individual and team success on his home course.

With Highgate’s women finishing second in their race behind Aldershot, Farnham & District, it was the club’s best overall performance in the history of the tournament.

Maud, along with Smith and Victoria Park’s Paul Martelletti, was trailing Goodman by 50m after the first lap of three – but his controlled pace took him clear towards the end of the 15k course.

The Harriers athlete eventually crossed the line in a time of 48 minutes 27 seconds, with Martelletti 15 seconds behind and Smith taking third place in 49:09.

Highgate’s triumph in the team event was sealed by the performances of Murray Strain, who finished seventh in 49:58, and 10th-placed Chris Rainsford (50:08).

Pete Chambers (30th in 51:47), Robel Bahelbi (34th in 52:15) and Danny Russell (39th in 52:44) completed the scoring six, with Charlie Haywood (67th in 53:44) and Sean Renfer (85th in 54:26) also inside the top 100.

In the women’s race, Hannah Viner – who is in her first season as a senior – was Harriers’ most improved performer, finishing 12th in a time of 30:33.

She was backed up by the team’s other three scoring runners – Emma Dixon (15th in 30:40), Molly Renfer (16th in 30:47) and Ashley Scott (55th in 33:20).

Highgate’s men’s and women’s teams will both be chasing further glory in the final round of the Metropolitan League at Alexandra Palace a week on Saturday.

There were also impressive runs from the junior Highgate contingent at the Southern Championships, with Phoebe Littler clocking 21:59 as she finished 31st in the Under-17 women’s race.

Harriers’ Theo Machin-Paley also shone in the Under-13 boys’ event, where he finished 80th in 12:14.

Keywords: Hannah Viner Metropolitan League London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

49 minutes ago
Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Hampstead Heath move to the top of the table after overcoming Ickleford

49 minutes ago
Hampstead Heath's Sam Reeves (right)

Hampstead Heath moved to the top of the Herts Senior County League Division One table for the first time this season as Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Ickleford secured their 11th victory from 12 games.

Abrahams’ stunning strike seals derby victory for Wingate over Hendon

16:37
Wingate celebrate Tanasheh Abrahams' 40-yard winner. Picture: David Stevens

Tanasheh Abrahams’ stunning 40-yard volley secured a 1-0 derby victory for play-off contenders Wingate & Finchley as they triumphed away against their struggling local rivals Hendon in the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday.

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

12:00 Ben Pearce
Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says Sunderland’s Jack Rodwell should have been sent off in the first half of Tuesday’s stalemate at the Stadium of Light - and he feels referee Lee Mason should have protected Spurs’ players better.

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Schillaci hails Spurs Ladies’ game management ahead of cup semi-final showdown with West Ham

09:45 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies captain Jenna Schillaci (centre). Picture: Wusphotography.com

Spurs Ladies are one game away from reaching the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup Final for the third successive season - and they can take a big step towards defending their trophy when they take on London rivals West Ham in the final four on Wednesday.

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Yesterday, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Yesterday, 21:50 Ben Pearce at the Stadium of Light
Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Tottenham were held to a goalless draw by Premier League strugglers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light tonight. Here are five talking points.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

5 talking points from Tottenham’s goalless draw at Sunderland

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Vincent Janssen
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now