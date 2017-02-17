Haringey Hawks hope for first title at Jnr NBA National Cup finals

Basketball honours are up for grabs this weekend (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

Coach Batimba backing his under-16 basketball boys

Haringey Hawks coach Franck Batimba is backing his under-16 boys to dunk Brentwood Fire in their Junior NBA National Cup final this weekend.

Hawks are due to take to the court at the University of Hertfordshire’s Hatfield campus at 1.15pm on Saturday, after Nottingham and Southend contest the under-16 girls’ final.

And Batimba is hoping Hawks can claim their first natoinal title, after going close to top honours in previous competitions.

He said: “I hope that we are able to take away our first national title. We have made a number of national finals, where we have come second and third.

“So for us to actually win would be so rewarding for everyone who has ever been involved with the club.

“The team has been playing well and they are starting to trust each other more.

“I am confident as I have a great bunch of boys who are not only good players, but good people. I believe in them so much.

“I only approach games with a winning mindset, so I believe our defence will play a key part in the result. As long as stick to our game plan, we will put ourselves in a great position to win.”

Leicester Riders and Southwark Pride content the under-18 women’s final straight after at 3.30pm, with London Thunder Lewisham taking on Myerscough College Spinners in the under-18 men’s final at 5.45pm.

The senior finals on Sunday see Sussex Bears meet Team Birmingham Elite in the men’s National Shield at 11am, before Kent Crusaders take on Team Newcastle University in the Patron’s Cup final at 1pm.

London Lituanica and Manchester Magic battle it out for the National Trophy at 3pm on Sunday in the final fixture of the weekend.

Basketball England chief executive Stewart Kellett is excited about the weekend ahead and said: “The Junior NBL National Cup and Senior Cup Finals Days are one of the main highlights of our domestic season, featuring some of the best boys’ and girls’, men’s and women’s club sides in the country.

“With seven finals taking place over the course of two action-packed days this weekend, it promises to be an unmissable sporting spectacle and I’d encourage basketball fans to come down and experience it all in person.”

Entry to the event on Saturday is free, whereas Sunday is ticketed and priced at £8 for adults and £4 for concessions.

A family ticket (for up to four people, including a maximum of two adults) is available for £20.

Tickets can be purchased at the official Basketball England website at basketballengland.co.uk/news-and-events/events.