Haringey Aquatics secure record haul of 14 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

Front row (left to right): Evie Wootton, Luca Ridard, Andrew Vizitiu. Back row: Haydn Hoole, Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, head coach Paul Doyle, Gareth Davies, Max Green Archant

Haringey Aquatics secured 14 medals at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships, achieving their best ever tally in the club’s 70-year history.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crouch End’s 13-year-old Max Green led the way, dominating all the freestyle events by taking gold in the 400m, 200m, 100m and 50m.

Green also took the gold in the 50 breaststroke while picking up a further four silvers - in the 200m and 100m Individual Medley, the 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke – and a bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Another Crouch Ender, 12-year-old Gareth Davies, secured a brace of bronze medals in the 200m and 100m butterfly.

Meanwhile Haringey’s youngest medallist, Tottenham-based 11-year-old Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, took bronze in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle in his first ever county competition.

Development coach Nathan Joseph said: “This is our best start to the year at counties [level] for as long as I can remember. We did well across all strokes and disciplines, with more swimmers qualifying, more finalists, more medals.

“I am proud of all the swimmers and their hard work. Haringey Aquatics encourages athletes to be disciplined, motivated, focused, to achieve; as a result, they are happy and succeeding.”

For more information about Haringey Aquatics visit www.haringeyaquatics.org.uk.