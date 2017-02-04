Search

Advanced search

Haringey Aquatics secure record haul of 14 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

11:58 07 February 2017

Front row (left to right): Evie Wootton, Luca Ridard, Andrew Vizitiu. Back row: Haydn Hoole, Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, head coach Paul Doyle, Gareth Davies, Max Green

Front row (left to right): Evie Wootton, Luca Ridard, Andrew Vizitiu. Back row: Haydn Hoole, Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, head coach Paul Doyle, Gareth Davies, Max Green

Archant

Haringey Aquatics secured 14 medals at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships, achieving their best ever tally in the club’s 70-year history.

Comment

Crouch End’s 13-year-old Max Green led the way, dominating all the freestyle events by taking gold in the 400m, 200m, 100m and 50m.

Green also took the gold in the 50 breaststroke while picking up a further four silvers - in the 200m and 100m Individual Medley, the 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke – and a bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Another Crouch Ender, 12-year-old Gareth Davies, secured a brace of bronze medals in the 200m and 100m butterfly.

Meanwhile Haringey’s youngest medallist, Tottenham-based 11-year-old Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, took bronze in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle in his first ever county competition.

Development coach Nathan Joseph said: “This is our best start to the year at counties [level] for as long as I can remember. We did well across all strokes and disciplines, with more swimmers qualifying, more finalists, more medals.

“I am proud of all the swimmers and their hard work. Haringey Aquatics encourages athletes to be disciplined, motivated, focused, to achieve; as a result, they are happy and succeeding.”

For more information about Haringey Aquatics visit www.haringeyaquatics.org.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

25 minutes ago Aaron Tillyer
Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Saracens edged a step closer to defending their Anglo-Welsh Cup crown following their bonus-point 29-20 victory over Leicester Tigers at Allianz Park on Sunday – and the same two sides will face each other on the same field in next month’s semi-finals.

Haringey Aquatics secure record haul of 14 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

59 minutes ago
Front row (left to right): Evie Wootton, Luca Ridard, Andrew Vizitiu. Back row: Haydn Hoole, Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, head coach Paul Doyle, Gareth Davies, Max Green

Haringey Aquatics secured 14 medals at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships, achieving their best ever tally in the club’s 70-year history.

Tin-Tin Ho defeats second seed en route to last-16 place at inaugural European Under-21 Championships

Yesterday, 14:37
Tin-Tin Ho

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho defeated the second seed on her way to the last 16 at the inaugural European Under-21 Championships.

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Harry Kane says Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea and ensure the Premier League leaders don’t get a simple stroll to the finish line.

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Yesterday, 07:11 Ben Kosky
Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

There were no celebrations, flamboyant or otherwise, from Cesc Fabregas after his goal had hammered a final nail into Arsenal’s coffin at Stamford Bridge.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Harry Kane scores the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Picture: PA

Harry Kane scored a second-half penalty as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane, capitalising on Arsenal and Liverpool’s defeats. Here are five talking points.

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Kosky
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Friday, February 3, 2017 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Spurs striker Harry Kane: Jack Rodwell should have been sent off for ‘dangerous tackle’ on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele is hacked down by Jack Rodwell as he attempts to break. Picture: PA

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Tin-Tin Ho defeats second seed en route to last-16 place at inaugural European Under-21 Championships

Tin-Tin Ho
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now