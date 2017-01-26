Wingate & Finchley star targets victory against former club Hendon

Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison Archant

Spencer McCall is confident of helping to extend Wingate & Finchley’s winning streak when he returns to former club Hendon on Saturday.

The Blues have remained unbeaten since McCall rejoined them from Hendon just before Christmas and overcame promotion-chasing Leiston 1-0 on Tuesday to register their fourth straight league victory.

The midfielder believes Keith Rowland’s side – who are now in the top half of the Premier Division table, with games in hand on most teams – should stretch that run to five against the floundering Greens.

McCall told Ham&High Sport: “The train keeps on rolling and we don’t really fear anyone, the way things are going. We’re on a really good high at the moment.

“The management team have got us set up very well, we stay compact and we’re hard-working. We’re very difficult to beat but we’re always a threat going forward as well.

“The gaffer told us not to get carried away after Leiston – even though it’s nice to beat a team that’s been up there all season, we’ve got to turn our focus to a team that’s been around the bottom of the table.

“It’ll be another hard game because Hendon are in a bad place and they’re fighting but, if we can keep doing what we’ve been doing, I feel we’ll come away with the three points.”

McCall started out at Wingate as a 14-year-old and came through the youth set-up before moving on to Stevenage, Bishop’s Stortford, Harrow Borough and then Hendon last summer.

While the Greens have struggled all season and failed to win a league game at their Silver Jubilee Park home until earlier this month, McCall is backing them to clamber out of the relegation zone.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s not nice jumping ship during the course of the season. I haven’t got bad things to say about Hendon – I really enjoyed my time there and I was sad to leave them.

“But on the football side it just didn’t work out. I don’t know if it’s got something to do with the new ground – maybe the expectations were a bit high in pre-season, but I am surprised with how things have gone.

“A few things have changed on the management side during the course of the season and I don’t think that helped. But, with the personnel they’ve got there, I’m sure they’ll turn it around – it’s just a matter of time.

“Once Wingate rang me up, it was quite an easy decision to make. I know the club inside out from when I was here as a kid, I know the people who work hard behind the scenes and everyone pulls together.

“A lot of players are still at the club from when I was here a couple of seasons ago and even from when I started playing senior football at 17 or 18. I feel I’ve fitted back in and it’s really enjoyable to be here.”