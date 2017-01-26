Search

Advanced search

Wingate & Finchley star targets victory against former club Hendon

09:00 26 January 2017

Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison

Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison

Archant

Spencer McCall is confident of helping to extend Wingate & Finchley’s winning streak when he returns to former club Hendon on Saturday.

Comment

The Blues have remained unbeaten since McCall rejoined them from Hendon just before Christmas and overcame promotion-chasing Leiston 1-0 on Tuesday to register their fourth straight league victory.

The midfielder believes Keith Rowland’s side – who are now in the top half of the Premier Division table, with games in hand on most teams – should stretch that run to five against the floundering Greens.

McCall told Ham&High Sport: “The train keeps on rolling and we don’t really fear anyone, the way things are going. We’re on a really good high at the moment.

“The management team have got us set up very well, we stay compact and we’re hard-working. We’re very difficult to beat but we’re always a threat going forward as well.

“The gaffer told us not to get carried away after Leiston – even though it’s nice to beat a team that’s been up there all season, we’ve got to turn our focus to a team that’s been around the bottom of the table.

“It’ll be another hard game because Hendon are in a bad place and they’re fighting but, if we can keep doing what we’ve been doing, I feel we’ll come away with the three points.”

McCall started out at Wingate as a 14-year-old and came through the youth set-up before moving on to Stevenage, Bishop’s Stortford, Harrow Borough and then Hendon last summer.

While the Greens have struggled all season and failed to win a league game at their Silver Jubilee Park home until earlier this month, McCall is backing them to clamber out of the relegation zone.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s not nice jumping ship during the course of the season. I haven’t got bad things to say about Hendon – I really enjoyed my time there and I was sad to leave them.

“But on the football side it just didn’t work out. I don’t know if it’s got something to do with the new ground – maybe the expectations were a bit high in pre-season, but I am surprised with how things have gone.

“A few things have changed on the management side during the course of the season and I don’t think that helped. But, with the personnel they’ve got there, I’m sure they’ll turn it around – it’s just a matter of time.

“Once Wingate rang me up, it was quite an easy decision to make. I know the club inside out from when I was here as a kid, I know the people who work hard behind the scenes and everyone pulls together.

“A lot of players are still at the club from when I was here a couple of seasons ago and even from when I started playing senior football at 17 or 18. I feel I’ve fitted back in and it’s really enjoyable to be here.”

Keywords: Premier Division Harrow Borough Harrow Borough

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Wingate & Finchley star targets victory against former club Hendon

09:00 Ben Kosky
Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison

Spencer McCall is confident of helping to extend Wingate & Finchley’s winning streak when he returns to former club Hendon on Saturday.

Kevin Maclaren ‘devastated’ after AFC Sudbury fracas leads to Hendon departure

Yesterday, 16:30 By Sean Gallagher
Kevin Maclaren (left) has departed Hendon after a nine-year spell at the club

Former Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren is “devastated” that his nine-year spell at the club has come to an end, but he admits he has only himself to blame.

Exclusive: Saracens star Alex Lozowski: We’ve given ourselves the best chance of defending our European title

Yesterday, 15:12 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Alex Lozowski says Saracens have given themselves the best possible chance of retaining their Champions Cup trophy – and he feels the holders’ 15-match unbeaten run in Europe will give them a psychological edge in the last eight.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

Yesterday, 13:15
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Tue, 17:01
Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld

The Premier League announced today that they are partnering with Cadbury, prompting us to devise a list of past and present Tottenham and Arsenal players with chocolatey-sounding names.

Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

Tue, 12:41 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Tue, 10:28 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Saracens’ forwards and defence coach Alex Sanderson fears a pre-match promise could now prove costly after the Hendon-based club completed the double over Toulon in their final European pool match.

Haringey Borough boss: It will be tough to improve on 6-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers

Mon, 14:18 Michael McCubbin
Christopher Benjamin came off the bench to score Haringey Borough's sixth and final goal. Picture: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says it will be difficult to improve on Saturday’s performance against Soham Town Rangers after his side triumphed 6-0 at Coles Park and moved within a point of the play-off spots in Ryman League Division One North.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Maclaren brothers banned and Hendon fined after bar brawl

Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren (right) in action against Harrow Borough. Pic: Andrew Aleksiejczuk

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now