Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 16:23 04 April 2017

Tottenham Ladies' manager Karen Hills with first-team head coach Juan Amoros. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Karen Hills wants her Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to continue playing their fast-tempo football – as she eyes the first shot at silverware.

A 2-0 victory over Coventry United kept a firm grip on top spot in the Women’s Premier League Southern Division

Substitute Nikita Whinnett provided the opener before setting-up Bianca Baptiste to complete the victory.

It was a performance full of pace and attacking intent and Hills says it is the perfect preparation ahead of Wednesday’s Boux Avenue (Ryman) Women’s Cup Final against Charlton Athletic, a trophy they won last season.

She said: “I thought the girls were fantastic, they really set about what we asked of them and they focused obviously off the back of last week.

“We knew we had to start strong; there were no rehearsals. Coventry were coming here needing to win the game and we knew it was going to be tough.

“We worked exceptionally hard this week to try and get our girls into a mindset of how we wanted them to play.

“If we keep up that performance and take all the positives into Wednesday’s final, then we’ll definitely be competitive against Charlton.

“We will all be looking to defend our cup – which is something we set out to do at the start of the season.

“If we were going to be in the top three and win a cup, I thought that would be a very good season, but the girls so far have exceeded all expectations and we’re onto something that could potentially be huge for this club.

“This is probably the best I think we’ve played since I’ve been here for seven years. We even had a comment from the officials saying how much we’ve come on, so again that’s credit to the staff, the players and the club. We’re going to continue and try and make history.”

Spurs and Charlton have been the stand-out teams so far this season and their meeting in the Boux Avenue final is the first of three cup finals between the sides.

And Hills is not taking anything for granted despite the good form.

“We always know it’s going to be a good game,” she said. “We both know what each other’s about – we’ve played them only once this season. We’ve got to play them another four times, three in cup finals and one in the league. We know it’s going to be tough, they’ve got key players, they know our strengths and we’ll be trying to suss each other out and try to come up with a game plan.

“We now just focus on recovery, and if we play anywhere near like we did [against Coventry] then it will be a very exciting game.

“I just hope that we can come away with that winning feeling again.”

