Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Tottenham Ladies Nikita Whinnett proved an inspired substitution against Coventry United. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Nikita Whinnett broke the deadlock 29 seconds after coming on and then set up Bianca Baptiste to notch the second.

The win puts the Lilywhites four points clear of Charlton Athletic with six games still to play, three more than the Addicks, and six points clear of Cardiff City in third.

The first chance on Sunday fell to the visitors with Marie Gauntlett’s dipper from 25-yards flying wide of Toni-Anne Wayne’s right-hand post.

At the other end Wendy Martin laid off to the overlapping Baptiste but her loosely struck chance trickled wide.

Josie Green switched possession from right to left to find Leah Rawle, who found Baptiste via Martin.

However, her shot was held down low by Susan Wood.

The half finished with chances for both teams.

Riana Soobadoo’s 25-yard dipper went wide of the left-hand post while Jade Brook’s fizzing strike was well saved by Wayne.

Wood was made to get behind Martin’s swerving strike following the break and Baptiste fired towards the top left with menace but the shot arrowed wide.

Whinnett proved an inspired substitution and she opened the scoring on 68 minutes.

Renee Hector played the ball over the top for Martin whose whipped cross was latched onto by Whinnett and fired inside the near-post.

Wood denied Baptiste with her legs but it was soon 2-0.

Whinnett dispossessed Callan Barber and played it across to Baptiste who finished coolly from close nine minutes from the end.

It was the perfect result and performance in preparation for Wednesday’s Boux Avenue (Ryman) Women’s Cup Final with Charlton.