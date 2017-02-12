Tottenham Ladies have ‘a real hunger’ to extend their unbeaten run says Wendy Martin

Wendy Martin heads home her, and Tottenham Ladies', second in the 2-0 win over Lewes. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Wendy Martin says Spurs Ladies’ hunger and desire to win every game proves they’re a side eager to improve their unbeaten record.

The long-serving forward scored a brace in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lewes, a result which means not only do they remain the only undefeated team in the FA Women’s Premier South, but they leapfrog Cardiff back to the top of the table.

Nevertheless, Martin says the Lilywhites aren’t resting on their laurels and just want to keep the momentum rolling.

She said: “I think we’ve matured as a team; we’re now managing games a lot more effectively. We’re absolutely dedicated and focused on winning. We got the taste of winning the two cup finals last year and that’s given us a real hunger to keep winning game after game.

“The absolute priority is to win the league this year, that’s what we’ve got our sights set on, and the cups and anything else is a bonus. We want to do everything we can to keep picking up points.

“There’s a real belief in the team that we’re going to get goals, that we’re going to create chances.

“It was the same [against Lewes]. They did frustrate us but we always believed that we would get that goal. We just needed to take our chances when they came.”

Lewes, who had beaten Cardiff a few weeks ago, proved to be as tough a test as expected but Martin was delighted with the win and her two goals.

She said: “They made it difficult for us to play and tried to hit us on the break, and a couple of times they did get in behind us. Toni [-Anne Wayne] was fantastic, she made a really critical save at a really important time in the game (at 1-0). Credit to her, and I think that shows the strength we’ve got from literally the very back – from the goalkeeper, all the way to up front.

“Nikita [Whinnett] and Bianca [Baptiste] are absolutely fantastic players to be playing up top with and it really is a frightening trio. I think we’re all different players but we compliment each other so well.

“It was a great cross from Jenna [Schillaci, for the second goal] – it was 1-0, they just had a goal disallowed – and when we got the chance, the ball up there, I just thought ‘I really want to get my head on this’, and I was going to do whatever I could to do that.

“I didn’t have to do too much, just get a little bit of a touch on it and it went in. It was a great time to get the goal as well because I think it settled us and then we were able to manage the game and see it out.”

Spurs are now tasked with the challenge of Brighton & Hove Albion, from the league above, in the FA Women’s Cup fourth round.

Martin was adamant, however, there is no fear from Karen Hills’ outfit.

She said: “Brighton is going to be another tough game but we are ready for the challenge. The energy, belief and desire within the team is incredible. We will work hard in training this week and will do everything we can to win the game and be in the draw for the next round.”