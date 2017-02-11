Search

Advanced search

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

20:49 11 February 2017

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Comment
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match with Liverpool at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match with Liverpool at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham’s poor performance at Anfield shows they have a way to go before they can consider themselves genuine Premier League title contenders.

Spurs conceded two goals in the first 18 minutes away against Liverpool – with Sadio Mane scoring both of them – and although they stopped the rot and managed not to concede again, they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

The Lilywhites remain second in the table but leaders Chelsea can move 12 points clear if they beat Burnley tomorrow, and Pochettino said: “I think we were poor. It’s difficult to fight for the Premier League if you show that performance, that lack of aggression and desire to play for the win.

“We had some chances, one for [Heung-Min] Son – a one v one with the keeper – and a few others. To be honest we didn’t deserve too much.

“If you start the game how we started it’s too difficult. In front of us was a very good team. They were more aggressive after a tough few weeks. Liverpool have a very good team and good players.

“I think they were better, more aggressive than us. We never coped with the tempo of the game.

“Full credit to Liverpool. They were better than us. If you don’t reach the same level of aggression from the beginning then something happens. After 20 minutes you find yourself 2-0 down and it’s too late to react.”

Mane held off Ben Davies to fire home from Georginio Wijnaldum’s through ball for the first Liverpool goal, then pounced at close range after Hugo Lloris had denied Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Simon Mignolet denied Heung-Min Son soon after, but Spurs grew increasingly frustrated and finished with five yellow cards.

They now have a 15-day break before their next Premier League fixture against Stoke at White Hart Lane and Pochettino added: “We are second in the table, one point above Liverpool. My feeling now is not so good. But we need to recover after that defeat and try to fight.

“Liverpool have two weeks to prepare in the Premier League. We need to be focused now on Thursday in the Europa League [against Gent] and then the FA Cup [against Fulham] and then the Europa League and then Stoke at home.

“We cannot waste time thinking about this too much. We need to be clever now and assess why [it happened] and try to improve our game from the beginning and not react after 20 minutes.

“It will be difficult for anyone to catch Chelsea. Nine points is a massive gap and, if they win, 12 will be more difficult.”

Spurs: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele (Sissoko 77), Wanyama, Eriksen (Winks 68), Alli, Son (Janssen 82), Kane. Unused subs: Vorm, Nkoudou, Trippier, Wimmer.

Attendance: 53,159.

Keywords: Hart Lane Europa League Premier League Burnley Liverpool

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

20:49
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

15:40 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

14:28 Layth Yousif at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates with a brace from Alexis Sanchez in today’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Stand-in goalkeeper leaves Hendon frustrated

17:12 Neil Metcalfe
Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Lowestoft Town – after the Suffolk side were forced to play with their centre-back in goal for an hour.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

08:43 Layth Yousif
Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Yesterday, 21:24 Layth Yousif
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Yesterday, 16:38
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Plenty of Saracens involvement as England get ready for Wales

Thu, 11:45 By Neil Metcalfe
England players huddle during a training session ahead of the Six Nations game in Wales. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

Saracens will be well represented this weekend when England face Wales in round two of the Six Nations.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Pochettino: Hitchen is our new chief scout

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now