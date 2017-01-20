Search

Advanced search

Virtual reality tour provides tantalising glimpse of the future at Tottenham’s new stadium

00:01 20 January 2017

The bar area in the east lower stand

The bar area in the east lower stand

Archant

Regulars at White Hart Lane this season will have seen the giant outer wall of the new stadium quickly enveloping the current ground – and it is now clear that the inside of Tottenham’s new home will be just as impressive when the final lick of paint is applied.

Comment
The Tunnel Club, where images of the members of Spurs' starting line-up will appear on the wall and supporters will be able to see the players heading from the dressing room to the pitchThe Tunnel Club, where images of the members of Spurs' starting line-up will appear on the wall and supporters will be able to see the players heading from the dressing room to the pitch

Almost 18 months before the new arena is due to open, Spurs are using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology to provide a tantalising glimpse of what the future will look like.

Supporters can now sit down at Tottenham’s Lilywhite House, next to the construction site, don a pair of futuristic goggles and literally look around the new stadium, getting a spell-binding preview of what a home matchday will look like from August 2018 onwards.

Using a remote control, fans can ‘walk’ through the hospitality lounges and take in the spectacular views and vistas from a range of vantage points and angles.

It is certainly an experience that whets the appetite.

The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre diningThe H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining

For those who are accustomed to the relative intimacy of the Lane, with its 36,000 capacity, the size and scale of the ground is instantly remarkable in itself.

The new 61,000-seater arena will be the biggest club stadium in London, and it includes a 17,000-seater single tier stand – the largest of its kind in the UK.

That is a particularly impressive sight, stretching high into the ether, and the hope is that it will create a wall of sound and contribute to a stirring atmosphere.

For those supporters who can afford a more luxurious experience, the Tunnel Club has some nice touches.

For starters, images of the members of Spurs’ starting XI will be lined up along the walls – and the fans will be able to see into the players’ tunnel, through one-way glass.

That innovation could backfire, of course. It is surely only a matter of time before there is an altercation between the pitch and the dressing room which is captured on a camera phone.

“It is dangerous, because a lot of things happen in the tunnel,” said Mauricio Pochettino with a smile. “And for that, it’ll be very expensive!”

Asked what he has seen in the tunnel, during his career as a player and a manager, the Argentinian replied: “I cannot tell you. You need to buy a seat!”

The prospect of being privy to such moments, behind the scenes, is certainly enticing, but it will be unaffordable for most supporters.

Prices at the Tunnel Club start at £339 per person per event (not including the membership fee), and the H Club – which will offer Michelin star-calibre dining experiences - is even more expensive (from £535 per person per event).

But these are the most exclusive premium options and the average punter is likely to be more excited by the fact that Spurs’ new home will include the longest general admission bar in a UK stadium at 86.8 metres.

The stadium project has been a long-running saga and the estimated cost has risen substantially from £450million to £750m, while an emotional farewell to White Hart Lane is on the horizon.

However, judging by the stunning preview that is now available next door, the wait, cost and upheaval will certainly be worth it in the end.

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my new Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

Keywords: Hart Lane Mauricio Pochettino Michelin United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Virtual reality tour provides tantalising glimpse of the future at Tottenham’s new stadium

00:01 Ben Pearce
The bar area in the east lower stand

Regulars at White Hart Lane this season will have seen the giant outer wall of the new stadium quickly enveloping the current ground – and it is now clear that the inside of Tottenham’s new home will be just as impressive when the final lick of paint is applied.

Pochettino says Spurs are ‘1,000 miles ahead’ of where they were in his first season

Yesterday, 16:20 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are “1,000 miles ahead” of where they were in his first season at the club, and he believes his side are “looking like the best team in the world” as the Lilywhites prepare to visit Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

Yesterday, 15:16 Ben Pearce
Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury is not as serious as was first feared – but he admits there is ongoing concern about Erik Lamela’s lack of progress after almost three months on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Hampstead coach: There’s a growing feeling that we can win the league

Yesterday, 07:00 Ben Pearce
Pete Wood scored three of Hampstead's 10 tries against Welwyn on Saturday. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Head coach Peter Breen says there is a growing feeling at Hampstead that the club can win the league and secure promotion after Saturday’s results took them to the top of the table.

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Wed, 16:00 Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

McCann: Hendon need 24 points from 17 games to avoid relegation

Wed, 14:54
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Manager Gary McCann admits Hendon have a huge battle on their hands to retain their Ryman League Premier Division status and believes they need to acquire another 24 points to avoid the drop.

Tejan-Sie hits late winner as Wingate & Finchley secure second successive league victory

Wed, 14:47
Wingate & Finchley's Tommy Tejan-Sie (centre) scored a late winner on Saturday. Picture: Martin Addison

Wingate & Finchley secured their second successive league victory on Saturday as Tommy Tejan-Sie struck a last-minute winner away against basement boys Grays Athletic.

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Tue, 13:07
Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain

The Under-13 boys’ team from University College School took top honours at the Jack Petchey London Schools’ Team Finals on Saturday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Pochettino says Spurs are ‘1,000 miles ahead’ of where they were in his first season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

Virtual reality tour provides tantalising glimpse of the future at Tottenham’s new stadium

The bar area in the east lower stand

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now