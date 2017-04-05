Search

Advanced search

Tottenham’s late trio stun Swansea

PUBLISHED: 22:06 05 April 2017

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Swansea (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Swansea (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Swansea City 1 Tottenham 3

Comment

Tottenham kept their Premier League title ambitions alive by staging an extraordinary late show at relegation-threatened Swansea.

Swansea led from Spurs old boy Wayne Routledge’s 11th-minute goal through to the 88th minute as it looked like Mauricio Pochettino’s men would slip 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

But Dele Alli equalised with his 15th league goal of the season before Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen struck in added time to complete a remarkable 3-1 victory - their fifth successive league win.

This could prove a costly defeat for Swansea who now drop into the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

The day had began badly for Tottenham with their captain Hugh Lloris taken unwell at the team hotel after lunch, and former Swansea number one Michel Vorm had to take over.

Swansea were almost punished for dwelling on the ball twice within the opening four minutes as Spurs broke at speed.

Alfie Mawson did well to block Son’s goalbound shot but this to be a first half when Spurs were crying out for the finishing touch of the absent Harry Kane.

Kyle Walker whipped in a couple of delicious crosses into the six-yard box, but no Spurs player had gambled on the ball coming in.

Kyle Naughton had Swansea’s first shot in anger, but it was another former Tottenham player who was to open the scoring after 11 minutes.

Lukasz Fabianski’s long punt down field caught Spurs napping as Jordan Ayew raced on to the goalkeeper’s clearance.

Ayew held off Ben Davies to cross from the byline and Routledge, on a night when he became a Swansea record-breaker with his 182nd Premier League appearance for the club, reacted quickly to score from close range.

Spurs responded well with Alli almost equalising after an outrageous spot of ball-juggling and Eriksen testing Fabianski with a 20-yarder which dipped in front of him.

But Spurs struggled to break down a well-drilled Swansea unit who were happy to defend deep and utilise the strength and pace of Ayew on the break.

Ayew was again deputising for injured top scorer Fernando Llorente, but the Ghana striker was far more of a threat than he had been in Sunday’s stalemate against Middlesbrough.

Spurs had pretty much wandered down blind alleys until Eriksen began to locate his passing radar close to half-time.

Eriksen slid Davies beyond the Swansea defence with a wonderful pass but the Welshman’s cut-back was wildly sent over the crossbar by Son.

Both sides had penalty appeals at the start of the second half, Ayew tumbling to the floor and Son insisting that Federico Fernandez had handled his shot, but referee Jonathan Moss was unmoved on both occasions.

Spurs were enjoying the majority of possession but they were almost caught out when Naughton reached Mawson’s terrific cross-field ball and his effort deflected inches wide off Davies.

Swansea were defending as if their lives depended on it and they had another attacker to worry about when Vincent Janssen was sent on just after the hour mark.

Janssen’s arrival saw Son switch to the left and he fired straight at Fabianski as Spurs began to lay siege to the Swansea goal.

Alli’s flick sent Janssen charging through on goal, but Fabianski bravely blocked at his feet and it looked as if that was the end of the Poland goalkeeper’s night.

Fabianski groggily got to his feet and immediately kept out an Alli header, and insisted he was fine to continue as the substitutes’ board went up with his number on.

It looked all over for Spurs, but then Alli tapped home Eriksen’s deflected cross and Son burst on to Janssen’s pass to score in the first minute of stoppage time.

The outstanding Eriksen then had the final word by beating Fabianski with a low shot, and the Tottenham title dream remains alive.

Keywords: Michel Vorm Harry Kane Ben Davies Christian Eriksen Kyle Walker Mauricio Pochettino Premier League Poland Swansea

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Defiant Wenger insists Arsenal can make top four after victory over West Ham

15 minutes ago Layth Yousif at the Emirates

A defiant Arsene Wenger insisted Arsenal can finish in the top four after easing past West Ham 3-0 to register their first win in nearly two months tonight at the Emirates.

Tottenham’s late trio stun Swansea

22:06

Swansea City 1 Tottenham 3

Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 to notch first league win in nearly two months

21:37 Layth Yousif

Arsenal won their first Premier League match for nearly two months as they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates tonight.

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

18:00 George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind Column on Arsenal

17:12 Layth Yousif

Read Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind column as he discusses Hector Bellerin’s attitude, the brilliant BT documentary ‘Rocky and Wrighty’ and the fact current players need to understand the ethos of ‘Remember Who You Represent’ – and his views on people who didn’t applaud the late, great David ‘Rocky’ Rocastle’s memory.

Wenger does not have top-four target

09:15

Arsenal boss discusses Champions League chase

Wyles ready to wow the Wembley crowd as Saracens hunt down home semi-final

06:00 Neil Metcalfe

Saracens winger Chris Wyles believes his side are primed and ready to go in the battle for a spot in the Aviva Premiership Final – starting with Saturday’s derby day encounter with Harlequins at Wembley Stadium.

Young duo get summer contracts with Middlesex

Yesterday, 21:00 Neil Metcalfe

Middlesex Cricket have announced that Tom Lace and Arthur Godsal have signed summer contracts with the club.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wyles ready to wow the Wembley crowd as Saracens hunt down home semi-final

Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now