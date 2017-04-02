Tottenham Hotspur agree extension on Wembley deadline until April 30

Tottenham Hotspur remain confident they will spend the 2017/18 campaign playing home games at Wembley.

The original deadline for Spurs to decide whether this would be the last season at White Hart Lane was set to be today (March 31).

But the north Londoners have secured an extension until April 30 and will then make a decision about where they will play their home games next year.

Tottenham released a statement via Twitter, it read: “We have agreed an extension until 30 April 2017 with WNSL in respect of the option to play home games at Wembley Stadium next season.

“This is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane.

“Our intention remains to spend next season at Wembley Stadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018/19 season.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy revealed this week that the club wanted more time to work out when they would move into their new 61,000-seat stadium.

Many have assumed this will be the last campaign at White Hart Lane, but Tottenham have never publicly said so.

Now Spurs have until April 30 – the day of their north London derby with Arsenal – to decide if they will play home matches at Wembley next season.