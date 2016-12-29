Spurs star Harry Kane: Chelsea’s form means there’s little margin for error - and the next week is key

Harry Kane celebrates after putting Tottenham ahead at Southampton on Wednesday night. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane says Chelsea’s 12-match winning run in the Premier League has left the chasing pack with little room for error – and the Tottenham striker feels the next week will be crucial in Spurs’ bid to catch the leaders.

Antonio Conte’s side have set a new club record for consecutive league victories and sit six points clear at the top of the table, while Tottenham lie 10 points behind their London rivals in fifth place.

Yet the Lilywhites they are gaining confidence and momentum, and Wednesday’s emphatic 4-1 triumph at Southampton was their fifth win from six games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now preparing to visit Watford on New Year’s Day, but they then host Chelsea in a crucial derby next Wednesday – and Kane is determined to pick up maximum points and narrow the gap behind the pacesetters.

“[Chelsea’s form] means we can’t have too many off days,” he said. “We’ve put together a good run now. We’ve won a few in a row and we need to keep winning.

“Chelsea have won 12 in a row but we play them in a couple of games and hopefully we can put that run to a stop. It’s hard to focus on other teams though and we know what we have to do - we have to try to win every game and hope Chelsea and the teams above us drop points.

“We’re focused on Watford, getting another win there, and then it’s a big game against Chelsea. We don’t want to fall too far behind them as obviously they have quite a big gap as it is.

“[The game at Stamford Bridge in November] showed we’re definitely capable of beating them, but they beat us on the day - they had what it took to beat us. We need to try to change that at home and use our atmosphere at home. We’ve been very good at home this season and we need to try to take that confidence into the game.

“If we dropped points against Chelsea would our chase be over? A lot of people would think that, but obviously we’re not going to think that. We’re going to keep fighting and pushing until the very end.

“I can see why people might think that if that does happen, but we’re here to try to stop that from happening.”

Tottenham will be buoyed by the fact that a number of their attacking players are contributing goals.

Dele Alli has struck three times in his last two games and Christian Eriksen has registered five times in seven matches, while Heung-Min Son and Kane were both on target in this week’s victory at Southampton.

The Saints took the lead inside the opening two minutes but then conceded four times – the first time they had done so at home in the Premier League since 1998.

“It’s definitely good that everyone’s scoring,” said Kane. “It’s disappointing the way that we started as I don’t think we had a touch before they scored.

“It was a great header from Del to get us back in the game and in the second half we really pushed on. We’ve been scoring a lot of goals recently, we feel confident and to score four at Southampton is a good achievement.

“It’s a great boost of confidence in a squad when there’s not just one or two players scoring goals but the whole team is contributing, and that’s what we have at the moment.

“I think the break we had over Christmas was a good thing - we obviously don’t normally get that. We used it to our advantage, we had 10 days off, and now we have a few games in quick succession so it’s about recovery and getting ready for Watford and putting in the same result.

“Maybe we’ve had a few more days’ rest [than some of the other teams] and we have to use that to help us - but I don’t think it matters too much. We feel fresh and we have a fit squad anyway.”

