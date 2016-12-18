Search

Advanced search

Spurs signing Moussa Sissoko: I’m getting used to Pochettino’s demands and philosophy

22:30 15 December 2016

Moussa Sissoko (left) curls a shot around Hull City's Harry Miguire at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night

Moussa Sissoko (left) curls a shot around Hull City's Harry Miguire at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham’s summer signing Moussa Sissoko says he is getting used to the physical demands of playing under Mauricio Pochettino and is adjusting to the manager’s philosophy.

Comment

Sissoko swapped Newcastle for Spurs in a £30million transfer on deadline day in August but has taken a while to find his feet at White Hart Lane.

The 27-year-old ‘s low point came when he was omitted from the 18-man squad for the trip to Chelsea at the end of last month, but since then there has been a noticeable improvement.

Sissoko has impressed as a substitute against both Swansea and Manchester United in the last fortnight, earning a return to the starting line-up against Hull City on Wednesday night – and he produced a powerful performance full of direct running in the 3-0 home win.

“I feel comfortable on the pitch - me and also the team, we did very well” he said. “We played a different system so I was more inside. That is what I like - but I can also play as a winger. The manager decided to change the system so it was good for me, for the team. We won the game and that was perfect.

“To come here, it was not easy because a lot of things happened. I signed late, I didn’t have any preparation. It was a new system, a new job, so a lot of change.

“I needed to work a lot on that so I spoke with the manager and all the staff and we tried to work on it at training. Now it’s good for me because I played and I did well I think, so that’s good and I hope I can do more for the future.

“[The physical demands] was a big change for me because in my old team it was totally different. I needed to understand the manager’s philosophy but now it’s ok. I know what he wants, I know what to do, and that’s what I will do.”

Asked if he has found anything particularly difficult at Tottenham so far, Sissoko said: “The intensity of the training, the style of how the manager wants us to play - a lot of things. What we do in training, it was a lot of change. Every manager has his style of training so now I understand everything.

“When will I reach my best form? I don’t know, it’s difficult to say. I wouldn’t be able to say ‘next game, in one month, two months’. For me the best thing is to do what I did all the time - to stay calm, to work, to do what I need to do, and then everything will come. It’s as simple as that.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs

Keywords: Hart Lane Swansea Newcastle

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

11:47 Aaron Tillyer
Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

It took a moment of brilliance from Saracens newcomer Will Skelton in the final stages of the away tie at Sale to set up a victory that now equals Munster’s run of consecutive European wins.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Spurs Ladies coaching staff give us the licence to attack so freely, says midfielder

Yesterday, 12:19 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies midfielder Josie Green. Pic: wusphotography

Josie Green has praised Spurs Ladies’ coaching staff for giving the squad a platform to attack their opponents at full throttle from kick-off.

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Tue, 14:04
Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Hampstead coach Peter Breen has vowed to fight to the finish after his side’s winning streak was ended by promotion rivals Old Haberdashers.

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Mon, 16:54 Ben Kosky
Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

It isn’t often that a yellow card turns out to be the springboard for a positive transformation in a player’s fortunes.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Rose strike seals Spurs comeback win against Burnley

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Ben Kosky
Spurs' Danny Rose (second from right) runs away to celebrate his goal against Burnley. Pic: PA

Tottenham 2 Burnley 1

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Hampstead and Belsize Park both lose out in promotion clashes

Hampstead's Andy McEwen on the charge against Old Haberdashers

Booking against Burnley could be turning point for Spurs midfielder

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko hurdles a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee

Erik Lamela could make his Tottenham return against Southampton after Christmas

Tottenham's Erik Lamela

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

Strettle says Saracens have got over their heartbreak after return to training

Saracens' David Strettle
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now