Spurs signing Moussa Sissoko: I'm getting used to Pochettino's demands and philosophy

Moussa Sissoko (left) curls a shot around Hull City's Harry Miguire at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham’s summer signing Moussa Sissoko says he is getting used to the physical demands of playing under Mauricio Pochettino and is adjusting to the manager’s philosophy.

Sissoko swapped Newcastle for Spurs in a £30million transfer on deadline day in August but has taken a while to find his feet at White Hart Lane.

The 27-year-old ‘s low point came when he was omitted from the 18-man squad for the trip to Chelsea at the end of last month, but since then there has been a noticeable improvement.

Sissoko has impressed as a substitute against both Swansea and Manchester United in the last fortnight, earning a return to the starting line-up against Hull City on Wednesday night – and he produced a powerful performance full of direct running in the 3-0 home win.

“I feel comfortable on the pitch - me and also the team, we did very well” he said. “We played a different system so I was more inside. That is what I like - but I can also play as a winger. The manager decided to change the system so it was good for me, for the team. We won the game and that was perfect.

“To come here, it was not easy because a lot of things happened. I signed late, I didn’t have any preparation. It was a new system, a new job, so a lot of change.

“I needed to work a lot on that so I spoke with the manager and all the staff and we tried to work on it at training. Now it’s good for me because I played and I did well I think, so that’s good and I hope I can do more for the future.

“[The physical demands] was a big change for me because in my old team it was totally different. I needed to understand the manager’s philosophy but now it’s ok. I know what he wants, I know what to do, and that’s what I will do.”

Asked if he has found anything particularly difficult at Tottenham so far, Sissoko said: “The intensity of the training, the style of how the manager wants us to play - a lot of things. What we do in training, it was a lot of change. Every manager has his style of training so now I understand everything.

“When will I reach my best form? I don’t know, it’s difficult to say. I wouldn’t be able to say ‘next game, in one month, two months’. For me the best thing is to do what I did all the time - to stay calm, to work, to do what I need to do, and then everything will come. It’s as simple as that.”

