Search

Advanced search

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

13:58 26 January 2017

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Comment

Mason, who came through Spurs’ academy and made 70 first-team appearances, suffered a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill on Sunday and was treated for eight minutes before being stretchered off while receiving oxygen.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, and Pochettino – who has just returned from Tottenham’s training camp in Barcelona - is keen to offer his support and encouragement in person.

“We were in Barcelona on Sunday watching the game and we saw live the situation,” he said. “We kept in touch with his family, his girlfriend Rachael and it was a difficult moment.

“We were very worried about the action, like all the people who know him. The action was hard and was difficult, but the good thing now is he’s recovering well, making a lot of progress and we will go after this press conference to see him and to see how he is.

“Jesus, [academy manager] Jon McDermott and I will go now, because it was impossible before. We arrived from Barcelona yesterday very late and now we have the opportunity to go. It will be fantastic to see him.

“It’s sure the players are in touch with him too - with his family, dad and girlfriend. The squad sent a video from Barcelona to him. He’s a special player for us, for me personally, and he grew up here at Tottenham. He’s a person that we love.

“He’s very strong. One of his strengths is to be strong in his mind - his mentality, his personality. I think he’s suffered a lot of injuries in the past and it’s sure that he can recover as soon as possible. He’s strong and he has people around him, like his family, that helps him - and of course us.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

48 minutes ago Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Tottenham players that Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching Saturday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie like the World Cup final.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino heads to visit Ryan Mason in hospital

13:58 Ben Pearce
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason in action for Hull City. Picture: PA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will visit his former player Ryan Mason in hospital today – and the Argentinian has hailed the Hull midfielder’s strength of character as he recovers from a fractured skull.

Wingate & Finchley star targets victory against former club Hendon

09:00 Ben Kosky
Spencer McCall has returned to Wingate & Finchley after a spell at Hendon. Picture: Martin Addison

Spencer McCall is confident of helping to extend Wingate & Finchley’s winning streak when he returns to former club Hendon on Saturday.

Kevin Maclaren ‘devastated’ after AFC Sudbury fracas leads to Hendon departure

Yesterday, 16:30 By Sean Gallagher
Kevin Maclaren (left) has departed Hendon after a nine-year spell at the club

Former Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren is “devastated” that his nine-year spell at the club has come to an end, but he admits he has only himself to blame.

Exclusive: Saracens star Alex Lozowski: We’ve given ourselves the best chance of defending our European title

Yesterday, 15:12 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Alex Lozowski says Saracens have given themselves the best possible chance of retaining their Champions Cup trophy – and he feels the holders’ 15-match unbeaten run in Europe will give them a psychological edge in the last eight.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

Yesterday, 13:15
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Tue, 17:01
Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld

The Premier League announced today that they are partnering with Cadbury, prompting us to devise a list of past and present Tottenham and Arsenal players with chocolatey-sounding names.

Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

Tue, 12:41 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Maclaren brothers banned and Hendon fined after bar brawl

Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren (right) in action against Harrow Borough. Pic: Andrew Aleksiejczuk

Spurs boss Pochettino: Wycombe Wanderers will be approaching this FA Cup tie like the World Cup final

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now