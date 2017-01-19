Search

Advanced search

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

15:16 19 January 2017

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

EMPICS Sport

Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury is not as serious as was first feared – but he admits there is ongoing concern about Erik Lamela’s lack of progress after almost three months on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Comment

Vertonghen suffered ankle ligament damage during Saturday’s 4-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion and the initial reports suggested he would be out of action for around two months.

But Pochettino said: “We expect six weeks, less than our idea in the first moment. I don’t want to set the limit or time but I think it’s very positive, and when your mind is good and positive you can always recover early.

“In the first moment it looked really bad but this week when we assessed him with the doctor the scans showed it’s not how we thought at the beginning.”

“Jan is ok, he’s very positive. We’re pushing him a lot. After a few days he’s always spending the same time as us, 12 hours, at the training ground. It’s a little bit boring to see him!”

Asked whether there are any plans to sign another centre-back before the end of the January transfer window, Pochettino said: “We have plenty of players that can perform in his place. We are very happy with the squad and the players that we have, and we don’t need another.”

Pochettino’s update on Lamela’s recovery has been less positive, however. The Argentinian has not played since October 25 and has spent the last fortnight with his former club Roma.

The hope was that a change of scenery might improve the 24-year-old’s mindset and hasten his comeback, but there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Tomorrow he will do a scan, we have a scanner there,” said Pochettino. “It’s still difficult to give the time that he can come back.

“We need to wait tomorrow and then we’ll see what happens because there are still some problems and it’s not sure, the diagnostics.

“We now start to be concerned about him because it’s nearly three months and we’re still in a situation that isn’t moving on.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs and visit my new Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BenPearceSpurs/

Keywords: Mauricio Pochettino Jan Vertonghen Erik Lamela

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Pochettino says Spurs are ‘1,000 miles ahead’ of where they were in his first season

22 minutes ago Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are “1,000 miles ahead” of where they were in his first season at the club, and he believes his side are “looking like the best team in the world” as the Lilywhites prepare to visit Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

15:16 Ben Pearce
Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s ankle injury is not as serious as was first feared – but he admits there is ongoing concern about Erik Lamela’s lack of progress after almost three months on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Hampstead coach: There’s a growing feeling that we can win the league

07:00 Ben Pearce
Pete Wood scored three of Hampstead's 10 tries against Welwyn on Saturday. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Head coach Peter Breen says there is a growing feeling at Hampstead that the club can win the league and secure promotion after Saturday’s results took them to the top of the table.

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Yesterday, 16:00 Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

McCann: Hendon need 24 points from 17 games to avoid relegation

Yesterday, 14:54
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Manager Gary McCann admits Hendon have a huge battle on their hands to retain their Ryman League Premier Division status and believes they need to acquire another 24 points to avoid the drop.

Tejan-Sie hits late winner as Wingate & Finchley secure second successive league victory

Yesterday, 14:47
Wingate & Finchley's Tommy Tejan-Sie (centre) scored a late winner on Saturday. Picture: Martin Addison

Wingate & Finchley secured their second successive league victory on Saturday as Tommy Tejan-Sie struck a last-minute winner away against basement boys Grays Athletic.

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Tue, 13:07
Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain

The Under-13 boys’ team from University College School took top honours at the Jack Petchey London Schools’ Team Finals on Saturday.

Saracens show their resolve again against Scarlets - now can they complete the double over Toulon?

Tue, 11:42 Aaron Tillyer
Chris Ashton beats the tackle of Scarlets' Tadhg Beirne to score Saracens' late equalising try on Sunday. Picture: PA

Draws are relatively rare in rugby so it is certainly unusual that Saracens have now had two in a row – but the character and resolve they have displayed in both matches has been entirely familiar.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

Spurs boss expects Vertonghen to return in six weeks - but there’s ongoing concern over Lamela

Jan Vertonghen receives treatment after suffering his ankle injury on Saturday. Picture: PA

Pochettino says Spurs are ‘1,000 miles ahead’ of where they were in his first season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain

Highgate Harriers’ men on course to equal Metropolitan League record of five successive titles

Robel Bahelbi led the way for Highgate's men's team at Trent Park. Picture: Dieter Perry
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now