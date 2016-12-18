Rose strike seals Spurs comeback win against Burnley

Spurs' Danny Rose (second from right) runs away to celebrate his goal against Burnley. Pic: PA Archant

Tottenham 2 Burnley 1

Danny Rose’s second goal of the season secured victory as Spurs came from behind to beat Burnley and close in on the top four.

Ashley Barnes put the Clarets in front at White Hart Lane, but Dele Alli grabbed the equaliser and Rose capped an impressive display by netting the decisive goal 19 minutes from time.

Tottenham’s fourth successive home win in the Premier League, coupled with Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal, put them within one point of their north London neighbours going into the Christmas period.

Spearing an early opportunity wildly off target, Alli looked as if he was aiming for where the goal might be in Spurs’ future stadium rather than the current one.

The midfielder’s next attempt was much nearer, hitting the post from close range, while Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen also went close to opening the scoring.

Yet Spurs looked vulnerable to breaks down their right flank and they were indebted to a reaction save from Hugo Lloris to keep out Andre Gray’s effort.

But they were caught out again on 21 minutes, with Kyle Walker at fault as Scott Arfield delivered a low cross that sat up neatly for Barnes to stab home.

Walker atoned for his error just six minutes later, bursting into space and cutting the ball back across the Clarets’ penalty area for Alli to steer the equaliser into the far corner.

There were chances for Harry Kane to put Tottenham in front either side of the break, but he was denied by Tom Heaton, while Eriksen also tested the goalkeeper with a good effort from distance.

At the other end, Eric Dier was fortunate not to concede a spot-kick when he was outfoxed by Andre Gray and appeared to haul the Burnley striker down inside the penalty area.

However, the home side always looked more likely to score the game’s third goal and it eventually arrived – thanks in no small part to substitute Moussa Sissoko.

The ex-Newcastle midfielder’s initial contribution to the contest was a clumsy challenge on Stephen Ward that earned him a booking – but his second was a storming run to release Rose and the left-back drilled past Heaton at his near post.

Another charge from Sissoko soon afterwards set up fellow substitute Heung-Min Son, who might have sealed the points but dragged his shot wide of the post.

Tottenham: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose (Davies 77); Wanyama; Eriksen, Winks, Dembele (Sissoko 63), Alli (Son 73); Kane.