Pochettino: Tottenham still believe

PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 April 2017 | UPDATED: 18:55 01 April 2017

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Burnley (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Burnley (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Spurs boss sees side cut gap at top

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side “still believe” after cutting Chelsea’s Premier League lead to seven points.

Second-half goals from Eric Dier and Heung-min Son handed Spurs a comfortable 2-0 success at Burnley as table-topping Chelsea suffered a surprise reverse against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea’s advantage is still a considerable one with just nine games of the season remaining but now there is just enough hope for Pochettino to cling to in the run-in.

“I am very happy, very pleased. It’s an important, a massive three points for us to still believe we can fight for the title,” said the Argentinian.

“We showed great belief and character and faith. It is always difficult in the first game after international duty, all the players arrive at different dates we were very professional.

“That makes us proud.”

Spurs certainly did not look like title challengers in a stodgy first half and saw their game plan disrupted by injuries to Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama shortly before half-time.

But they rallied, aided by a controlled display from Wanyama’s replacement Mousa Dembele, and when Dier pounced on Jeff Hendrick’s error in the 66th minute it looked to be enough.

Christian Eriksen’s glorious pass and Dele Alli’s square ball allowed substitute Son to make it safe 13 minutes from time, leaving Pochettino a satisfied man.

“It’s true, in the first half it was difficult to play in the way we normally play but throughout the second half we dominated the game and created chances,” he said.

“We fully deserved the three points. Maybe it was not brilliant but it was very professional.

“It’s always a difficult place to play, Burnley, many teams struggle to get a good result. But for to analyse the game after 90 minutes, we fully deserved this result.”

Keywords: Christian Eriksen Eric Dier Mauricio Pochettino Burnley

