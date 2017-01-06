Pochettino says Lamela needs a change of scene as Spurs midfielder flies to Rome to continue recovery

Erik Lamela has missed the last 14 Tottenham matches. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela needs a change of scene after revealing that his fellow Argentinian has flown out to Rome to continue his recovery from a frustrating hip problem.

Lamela has been out of action since October 25 and is now spending time with his former club Roma in a bid to get back to full fitness.

“He went there now,” said Pochettino. “They need to change a little bit the atmosphere and he has strong links in Rome. Not only he believes, but we believe, that it’s important to change a little bit in his mind, and he asked too to finish his recovery time there.

“I think the club – us, the staff - we all feel it’s right, that situation. We hope that after that period he will be available again to start to train with the team.

“It’s difficult for the player to spend more time out than he [initially] believed or we believed, and with the energy of the team, sometimes he’s frustrated that he cannot be involved - today it’s only him that is out of the group.

“He has a special link with a physio and doctor in Rome, and thank you to Roma for opening the door for him and trying to recover the player.

“Some of our staff is out there with Lamela and we hope that in a few weeks maybe he will be available again to be involved in the training sessions with the rest of the group.”

