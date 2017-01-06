Search

Advanced search

Pochettino’s confident Spurs will avoid the dip that followed their victory over Man City

22:30 06 January 2017

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

PA Wire/PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will maintain their current form after Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea and avoid the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier this season.

Comment

Spurs won six out of seven games in September and early October, culminating in a highly impressive 2-0 triumph over Pep Guardiola’s City side - who topped the Premier League table at the time - at White Hart Lane.

However, a dramatic loss of form then ensued and the Lilywhites only managed to win one of their next 10 matches.

Tottenham have since regained their momentum and have now secured seven victories from their last eight matches – the latest coming with another notable 2-0 home win over the current leaders, Chelsea.

This time, however, Pochettino expects his side to continue going from strength to strength, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa at the Lane.

“If you go back to what happened after Manchester City, or just before, I think we had many problems in the same period,” said the manager. “There were some injuries – Toby [Alderweireld], Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele.

“In a very key period for us in the Champions League and Premier League we were in a position where it was difficult to cope with that pressure. We missed that rotation, to keep the level and the energy up, because some players were out.

“It was very bad luck in that period, and we struggled a little bit to cope with different games and different competitions. It was a very busy period if you remember.

“There were a lot of draws, not only in the Premier League but in the Champions League too. There were many, many, problems in the team.

“I think it was key because now we are out of the Champions League, and maybe we are not top of the table because we had a little bit of bad luck in that period. We couldn’t keep the level that we were showing before and have been showing now in the last few months.”

Unlike in October and November, when Spurs’ campaign stalled, Pochettino is now only missing one player due to injury – Erik Lamela, who has missed the last 14 matches with a hip problem.

The Spurs manager suggested last month that his fellow Argentinian was targeting the game at Southampton on December 28 for his comeback.

However, more than a week after that match, Pochettino is declining to put a timescale on Lamela’s return, and the 24-year-old has flown to Italy and linked up with his former club Roma to continue his recovery.

“I don’t want to make a mistake again [by saying when he’ll be back],” said Pochettino. “Before it was a minor injury and then [it was] complicated, complicated, complicated. It may appear we want to keep something [secret] but that’s the truth. We don’t need to hide anything.

“Will he play again this season? Yes of course. It’s only that first of all it was nothing, then it was a little bit and then it was that minor problem still every day. Then his brother’s problem happened and he went to Argentina and stopped [the treatment], and then he came back.

“That affected a little bit his mind. It was a really slow recovery and that’s why he’s very anxious – ‘I need to go’ - and we thought, ok maybe it is good for you and your mind to change scenery.”

Pochettino is likely to rest a number of his key players against Aston Villa this weekend, including summer signing Victor Wanyama, who has started every Premier League game this season.

The summer signing, who is thought to have only cost £9million rather than the £11m fee that has previously been reported, received special praise from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after Wednesday’s London derby, and Pochettino admits Wanyama has quickly become an important and trusted figure.

“He’s a player that we knew very well before,” said the Spurs boss. “We signed him from Southampton and I think now he is showing his real level. He is a really important player for us, but I think you can see that every week when he plays on the pitch.

“He’s strong, powerful, he provides a very good balance for the team and he is not only a holding midfield - he plays very well with the ball. He is always in a position where he is under pressure because so many players want to press him.

“But I think the fantastic thing about him is that he fitted into the team from day one. He had an unbelievable welcome from the players - they love him. He’s a very nice person and a very good player. You can see that, not only against Chelsea.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs

Keywords: Harry Kane Danny Rose Hart Lane Erik Lamela Mauricio Pochettino Premier League Champions League Argentina Italy London Southampton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Pochettino’s confident Spurs will avoid the dip that followed their victory over Man City

22:30 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will maintain their current form after Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea and avoid the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier this season.

Pochettino says Lamela needs a change of scene as Spurs midfielder flies to Rome to continue recovery

14:41 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela has missed the last 14 Tottenham matches. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela needs a change of scene after revealing that his fellow Argentinian has flown out to Rome to continue his recovery from a frustrating hip problem.

Spurs boss highlights the importance of mental respite as he prepares to make changes in FA Cup

14:16 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says it is important that Tottenham’s senior players get mental respite as well as physical recuperation time as he prepares to make changes for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Dembele: Spurs showed a maturity which was lacking in previous clashes with Chelsea

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Mousa Dembele (right) battles with Chelsea's Pedro. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham showed a maturity in Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea which was lacking in their previous two clashes with the Blues.

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

Yesterday, 12:31 Layth Yousif
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Eight years ago this month Bournemouth appointed a 32-year-old Eddie Howe as manager. Five months later he saved the Cherries from relegation from the Football League – after starting the season on minus 17 points.

Vertonghen: Top six teams can all win the title after Tottenham’s victory over Chelsea

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen says all of the top six teams can win the Premier League title after Tottenham defeated league leaders Chelsea and climbed into third place.

Haringey Borough chairman hopes women’s side will win the league title in memory of manager Steve Browne

Yesterday, 07:00 Ben Pearce
Steve Browne

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea hopes the club’s women’s side will win the league title this season in memory of their manager Steve Browne, who passed away at the age of 52 on New Year’s Day.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Chelsea

Wed, 22:03 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Dele Alli scores the first of his two headers against Chelsea at White Hart Lane. Picture: PA

Dele Alli scored two almost identical goals as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane, ending the Blues’ 13-match winning run in the Premier League and moving within seven points of the leaders. Here are five talking points.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Pochettino says Lamela needs a change of scene as Spurs midfielder flies to Rome to continue recovery

Erik Lamela has missed the last 14 Tottenham matches. Picture: PA

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Chelsea

Dele Alli scores the first of his two headers against Chelsea at White Hart Lane. Picture: PA

Harry Kane: Spurs are determined to stop Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record

Harry Kane (right) tries to get away from Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in November. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Haringey Borough chairman hopes women’s side will win the league title in memory of manager Steve Browne

Steve Browne

Spurs boss highlights the importance of mental respite as he prepares to make changes in FA Cup

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now