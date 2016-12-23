Search

Pochettino admits Spurs could wait until the last minute to do January deals

11:54 26 December 2016

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino concedes the club could wait until the last moment again to sign players in the January transfer window.

Spurs are expected to have a quiet month on the recruitment front, having splashed out almost £70million on Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in the summer.

The expensive of those additions, Sissoko, arrived on deadline day – and Pochettino admits there could be a similar scenario in January.

“Maybe on the last day, maybe. It’s like before,” Pochettino said. “It’s too difficult to improve your squad in January, for all the club. I don’t expect too much movement.

“I am happy with the squad. At the same time I recognise it is always very difficult to improve the squad in January.

“The best players, it is difficult for their teams to allow the good players to leave halfway through the season.

“If some special situation happens, maybe we need to be open but it will be tough or difficult to improve the squad in that period.”

Tottenham saw a £15million bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha rebuffed in the summer and they could make another move.

“I like good players and maybe he is a good player,” Pochettino said. “But I don’t like to start focusing on some names. Then you start a rumour.”

