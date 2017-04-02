Search

Advanced search

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 09:27 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 09:27 03 April 2017

Burnley's Michael Keane and Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen battle for the ball (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Burnley's Michael Keane and Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen battle for the ball (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Comment

Vincent Janssen is adamant that he has never questioned himself during his time at Tottenham, and the striker plans to be at the club next season.

The £17million summer signing has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and, although he has netted four penalties this campaign, it took him 30 games to score his first goal from open play for Spurs.

But the Dutchman was handed his first Premier League start since November on Saturday, getting the nod for the trip to Burnley, and he offered a physical presence up front as Mauricio Pochettino’s side battled to their way to a 2-0 win.

“I’m not that type of guy who’s going to question myself,” he said. “It was difficult in the beginning, of course, because it was a new competition and a new team – a top team. I needed some time and I got the time.

“I’m learning every day, and every minute I get I try to do my best for the team, for the club. That’s what I aim for every day.

“For me a goal is a goal, so if I score a penalty it counts as a goal as well, but of course I was happy to score the first goal from open play [against Millwall last month], because people talked a lot about it.

“It was nice and it gave me power and I try to keep going. Goals always give you boosts and that one did as well.”

When he was asked if he is confident he will be at Tottenham next season, Janssen replied: “Yes, I think so. We will see.”

Janssen has youth on his side as a 22-year-old but he added: “It doesn’t matter, if you’re on the pitch, how old you are.

“You have to keep going, you have to perform and if you’re 18 or 36 you have to play your games and show [what you can do] on the pitch for Tottenham.

“I was ready for my chance and I got it this time so I was happy to start. I was ill last week and missed the international break, and I felt bad about it because I really wanted to play those games.

“But that sometimes happens in life - you get sick - and I was getting better during the week, and in the end I started in the first XI.

“I was happy we won. We waited for our chance. In the first half we played a lot of football and made them a little bit tired, and in the second half you saw at the end we had some fitness over and we scored our two goals.

“I think we have a lot of goals [to achieve] before the end of the season. We are in the cup, the semi-final, and we’re second in the league so I think there are some nice opportunities.”

Keywords: Mauricio Pochettino Premier League first Premier League Burnley

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Arsenal coach is Premier League Kicks Hero

Yesterday, 11:31

White presented with award by first-team player Iwobi

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Yesterday, 09:27

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Promotion confirmed for rampant Old Streetonians as Hendon are brushed aside

Yesterday, 08:34 Neil Metcalfe

Old Streetonians two-year stay in Herts Middlesex One is over after a convincing 78-14 win at Hendon confirmed their promotion.

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lloris looking back at chasing pack

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Sunday, April 2, 2017 Layth Yousif

Defiant Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his men showed mental strength during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City today at the Emirates.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wenger: Fightback today proves my Arsenal team has mental strength

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

GUS CAESAR: I still have nightmares about Wembley final disaster

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now