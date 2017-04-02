Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Burnley's Michael Keane and Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen battle for the ball (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Dutch striker happy to help at Burnley

Vincent Janssen is adamant that he has never questioned himself during his time at Tottenham, and the striker plans to be at the club next season.

The £17million summer signing has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and, although he has netted four penalties this campaign, it took him 30 games to score his first goal from open play for Spurs.

But the Dutchman was handed his first Premier League start since November on Saturday, getting the nod for the trip to Burnley, and he offered a physical presence up front as Mauricio Pochettino’s side battled to their way to a 2-0 win.

“I’m not that type of guy who’s going to question myself,” he said. “It was difficult in the beginning, of course, because it was a new competition and a new team – a top team. I needed some time and I got the time.

“I’m learning every day, and every minute I get I try to do my best for the team, for the club. That’s what I aim for every day.

“For me a goal is a goal, so if I score a penalty it counts as a goal as well, but of course I was happy to score the first goal from open play [against Millwall last month], because people talked a lot about it.

“It was nice and it gave me power and I try to keep going. Goals always give you boosts and that one did as well.”

When he was asked if he is confident he will be at Tottenham next season, Janssen replied: “Yes, I think so. We will see.”

Janssen has youth on his side as a 22-year-old but he added: “It doesn’t matter, if you’re on the pitch, how old you are.

“You have to keep going, you have to perform and if you’re 18 or 36 you have to play your games and show [what you can do] on the pitch for Tottenham.

“I was ready for my chance and I got it this time so I was happy to start. I was ill last week and missed the international break, and I felt bad about it because I really wanted to play those games.

“But that sometimes happens in life - you get sick - and I was getting better during the week, and in the end I started in the first XI.

“I was happy we won. We waited for our chance. In the first half we played a lot of football and made them a little bit tired, and in the second half you saw at the end we had some fitness over and we scored our two goals.

“I think we have a lot of goals [to achieve] before the end of the season. We are in the cup, the semi-final, and we’re second in the league so I think there are some nice opportunities.”