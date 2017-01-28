Search

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

22:31 29 January 2017

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

EMPICS Sport

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham were punished for being too relaxed in the first half of their thrilling showdown with Wycombe Wanderers – but he feels Spurs’ comeback shows how much he and his team-mates value the FA Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad spent some of last week training in Barcelona, and the Lilywhites still seemed to be in holiday mode during the opening 45 minutes on Saturday.

League Two outfit Wycombe led 2-0 at White Hart Lane at the break, and there were some boos from the home fans as Tottenham’s players headed to the dressing room - but Son then halved the deficit and half-time substitute Vincent Janssen levelled from the penalty spot.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men following an injury to right-back Kieran Trippier – after they had made all three of their changes – and they fell 3-2 behind in the 83rd minute.

However, Dele Alli equalised in the 89th minute, and Son then struck again deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 4-3 victory and book his side’s place in the fifth round.

“The first half was not Tottenham,” said Son. “Everyone knows how bad it was. I think it was mentally really big - we played against a League Two team.

“Everyone wants to be more relaxed than a normal week, like when you play against Manchester City or teams like that. Everyone was a bit relaxed. In the second half we showed how Tottenham is.

“The manager was really calm at half time. He just said ‘this isn’t good, this isn’t Tottenham’. We know we’re much better than we were in the first half.

“At Tottenham everyone has to run, to be ready. Everyone has to press, everyone is together. This is our Tottenham I think.

“I wanted to try to believe, you know? I had a great feeling of ‘this game, I can’t lose!’ We were 2-0 down, we went to 2-2 and with one player less we scored to make it 3-3. It was a great feeling.

“I didn’t want to lose this game because I want to play in this competition. Everyone was of the same mind, and we played very well in the second half and scored four goals.

“We have the draw on Monday and we have to wait to see who we play. Now, every team is strong. Everyone has to be ready to go into the next round.”

Son had special praise for Janssen, who was left out of the starting line-up but made crucial contributions in the second half, winning and scoring a penalty before setting up Son’s decisive late strike.

“It’s really good for him - every team-mate is happy for him to score,” said Son. “It was a penalty but he scored – that’s an important thing for a striker’s confidence.

“For the last goal, he gave me an assist as well. It’s very important for his confidence and everyone is happy for him.”

