Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane says Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea and ensure the Premier League leaders don’t get a simple stroll to the finish line.

Antonio Conte’s Blues secured an important victory in their title bid as they beat Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday, and they have a healthy nine-point lead at the top.

But second-placed Spurs ensured the gap did not get any bigger as they overcame Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane, while they also moved away from Arsenal and Liverpool, who suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hull.

“It’s not done to us,” said Kane. “We don’t know if they’re catchable. All we can do is win our games and hopefully they drop a few points here and there.

“They look good at the moment and all we can do is concentrate on ourselves. It was an important win and a couple of other teams dropped points. We want to start building the gap from the others and push Chelsea all the way and see how they cope.

“Will the neutrals be supporting us? Hopefully - we’ll take as much support as possible. Chelsea have that gap at the moment, but Liverpool dropped points against Hull and Arsenal [did the same] against Watford.

“It happens in the Premier League and there’s a long way to go. All we can do is win our games and hopefully they’ll drop some points.”

Tottenham were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Sunderland last Tuesday and their home game against another struggling side, Middlesbrough, was also goalless at half time on Saturday.

However, Kane scored a decisive 58th-minute penalty, banishing the memories of his previous spot-kick in December, when his standing foot dislodged the ball and caused him to balloon the ball over the bar.

“My last penalty away at Southampton went 50 rows into the stand so I’ve been waiting for that one and waiting to put it right,” said the striker. “I was happy to put it away.

I knew the grass would support my foot better, and I put it right. It was good to send the keeper the wrong way.

“We found it difficult in midweek [against Sunderland] and it was a similar sort of thing on Saturday.

“We won 1-0 and people will say we should have won more, but it doesn’t matter - we won the game, we got the three points and that’s all we care about. Now we move on to a big game next week.”

Tottenham travel to Anfield on Saturday to take on a Liverpool side who have started 2017 poorly, only winning one of their last 10 games in all competitions and losing four of their last five matches.

After their 2-0 loss at Hull on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds now find themselves outside the top four places - four points behind Tottenham.

“It’s important for us,” said Kane. “We want to build the gap and if we beat them then we go seven points clear of them, and that’s what we want to try and do.

“We want to catch Chelsea and it’s important that we stay as high up the table as possible. If we can build gaps and bridges with other teams behind us then that’s the important thing.

“You can say it will be a more open game [than our last two]. They have some great attacking players themselves and will be a threat on the attack, so we need to be aware and wary of that.

“We feel comfortable in any game. We try to play our football and our style, and we should have won by more on Saturday.”

Kane scored a memorable equaliser when Spurs drew 1-1 in last season’s league fixture and Anfield, and he admits it was one of his best ever goals.

“It’s up there,” he said. “It was an important one as it got us back in the game. It’s a shame we couldn’t go on and win the game but the goal itself - the touch and finish - was probably one of the best in my career.

“I try and do that a lot - a quick touch and out of my feet and score. Hopefully I can try and replicate it on Saturday.”

