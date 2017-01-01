Search

Harry Kane: Spurs are determined to stop Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record

12:00 03 January 2017

Harry Kane (right) tries to get away from Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge in November. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane says Tottenham are determined to stop London rivals Chelsea from equalling Arsenal’s record of 14 consecutive Premier League victories when they host the league leaders tomorrow night.

Antonio Conte’s Blues have won their last 13 top-flight fixtures and another triumph in Wednesday’s derby at White Hart Lane would match the sequence achieved by Arsene Wenger’s Gunners back in 2002.

Asked if that is a motivating factor for Spurs, Kane said: “Definitely, we don’t want to be the team that lets them break that record. Of course we know, that’s in our mind - we were talking about it in the changing room after the game against Watford.

“We don’t want to be that team they break the record against so we’re fully focused. It’s going to be a great game and we’re excited for it.”

Chelsea ended Spurs’ title bid in May after coming back from two goals down to grab a draw at Stamford Bridge, so Mauricio Pochettino’s Lilywhites can gain a measure of revenge by halting the Blues’ winning run and damaging their own bid for the crown.

However, Kane said: “That game was a long time ago now, we’ve played them again since then. We’re at home, we’re under the lights, it’ll be a great atmosphere and we’ve been great at home this season so we want to take three points.

“We’re in better form than when we last played them [at Stamford Bridge in November] but they are probably as well - since then they’ve won every game.

“It’s going to be a great test for us, a great game. The atmosphere is going to be amazing, we’re excited for it and we’ll go into that game full of confidence.

“Sunday’s result (the 4-1 win at Watford) was the best possible start to the year. It was a tough game away from home but we wanted to start the year well and with a win. The way we played in that first half and killed it off in the second half, it was the perfect result.”

Tottenham go into their clash with Chelsea in strong form, having won six of their last seven games, most recently securing two consecutive 4-1 away wins at Southampton and Watford.

Asked if they have become a better side than last season, when they finished third, Kane said: “I think so yes, 100 per cent. We’re four points better off than at this stage last season and we’ve probably not played as well as we did last season either. It shows we’re on the right track.

“A lot of us are bigger, stronger, better and more experienced so hopefully we can continue that through the second half of the season.”

While Chelsea are in formidable form, Spurs can take heart from the fact that they beat their rivals at the Lane almost exactly two years ago, on New Year’s Day in 2015, when the Blues – then managed by Jose Mourinho – were en route to the title.

Kane played a big part in that victory , scoring two fine goals midway through his breakthrough season – and he admits that performance was an important moment in his career.

“Before that game I think I had scored goals against a few lesser teams in the league, and I was excited to see if I could mix it a bit against the best defenders,” said the striker.

“I think they had the best defence in the league at the time and that gave me a lot of confidence, knowing I could do it against the best. That was definitely a big point in my career that I look back on as propelling me forward.”

