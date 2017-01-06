Search

Advanced search

Eric Dier: It would be a big disappointment if this Spurs squad fails to win a trophy

12:00 09 January 2017

Eric Dier (left) challenges Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the air during Spurs' 2-0 FA Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Picture: PA

Eric Dier (left) challenges Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the air during Spurs' 2-0 FA Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Picture: PA

EMPICS Sport

Eric Dier says it would be a major disappointment if Tottenham’s current squad are unable to secure a piece of silverware during their time together.

Comment

Spurs lie third in the Premier League table and their victories over Manchester City and Chelsea this season have suggested they are capable of challenging for the title for the second successive campaign.

The Lilywhites also made their second appearance in the Champions League in 2016 – yet the club’s last trophy came back in 2008, when they lifted the League Cup.

That is something Dier wants to change, having helped Spurs to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

“Every game we play we want to win, no matter the competition or opponent, which means winning something at the end of it,” said the 22-year-old. “That’s our aim no matter what team is out there.

“Football is about winning trophies. If you ask us later on in life and we hadn’t won a trophy with the squad we have now, with the players we’ve got and the basis we have to do that… If in five years’ time [that hadn’t happened] everyone would be disappointed.

“We’ve got to keep working hard and improving as there is still a lot we can work on before we reach that level, and the whole squad is desperate to win trophies.

“The FA Cup is difficult, with knockout ties against lower-league teams with nothing to lose. They will throw everything at you and in a one-off game anything can happen. But that’s our aim - to stay in every competition as long as possible and fight on all fronts.

“We’ve got a very good squad with lots of very good young players as well coming through the academy, getting a chance and proving they deserve one. It only helps us. We have competition for places and everyone is ready whenever needed.”

Dier skippered Tottenham against Villa at White Hart Lane yesterday, and he admits he would like to be the club captain in the future.

“I hope so, maybe one day,” he said. “We have some fantastic captains here at the moment but I’m still young. Hopefully one day maybe I will get that honour, but I’m focused on playing for Tottenham, nothing else.

“I like to think [leadership] comes naturally to me, it doesn’t affect me. When I was younger going through age groups at Sporting Lisbon I was captain, it’s not something new to me. But I’m not the man to tell you if I’m a good captain or not - other people are.”

Dier initially joined Tottenham in the summer of 2014 to play as a defender, but he moved into a central midfield role last season and flourished, to the extent that he started all of England’s Euro 2016 matches in that position.

Since then, an injury to Toby Alderweireld and Pochettino’s increasing fondness for playing with three centre-backs has meant Dier has spent much of his time in defence – but he moved back into the midfield against Villa at the weekend.

“I enjoy the challenge of playing in different positions and learning different positions,” he said. “It’s something that will definitely help me in the future and something I’ve spoken about with the manager.

“It’s something that will be very good for me going forward. I’m happy to be playing, no matter where it is.”

Dier was replaced in the rearguard by teenage centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who made his third outing of the season after previously getting the nod for Spurs’ two League Cup ties.

The 19-year-old was deployed on the right side of the back three, next to Toby Alderweireld, and he is grateful to be getting opportunities to learn from the imperious Belgian.

“He’s very vocal out there, he helps me a lot,” said Carter-Vickers. “You can learn from [watching] him as well. I look at the things he does and try to do them too.

“I’m just trying to play as much as I can, work hard in training, and when opportunities like this come up I’ve got to be ready for them. It was another good experience for me but the important thing was that we won and we’re through to the next round.”

Follow me on Twitter @BenPearceSpurs

Keywords: Hart Lane Eric Dier Toby Alderweireld Premier League Champions League United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Haringey Borough boss: We can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season if we regain some consistency

15:39 Michael McCubbin
Haringey Borough goalscorer Ralston Gabriel (right) gets a shot off against Brentwood Town. Picture: Tony Gay

Manager Tom Loizou believes Haringey Borough can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season – but he says his side need to find some consistency if they are to fulfil their potential and secure a play-off spot in Ryman League Division One North.

Eric Dier: It would be a big disappointment if this Spurs squad fails to win a trophy

12:00 Ben Pearce
Eric Dier (left) challenges Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the air during Spurs' 2-0 FA Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Picture: PA

Eric Dier says it would be a major disappointment if Tottenham’s current squad are unable to secure a piece of silverware during their time together.

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

07:15 Ed Skingsley
Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Those Gooners dragged out of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium feet first, with dazed smile and in the early stages of delirium after the late three-goal burst that scraped a draw, must have hoped for a much improved performance at Preston.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup

Yesterday, 18:12 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Ben Davies (seond from right) celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal. Picture: PA

Ben Davies scored his first Tottenham goal while Heung-Min Son was also on target as Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at White Hart Lane. Here are five talking points.

Pochettino’s confident Spurs will avoid the dip that followed their victory over Man City

Friday, January 6, 2017 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will maintain their current form after Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea and avoid the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier this season.

Pochettino says Lamela needs a change of scene as Spurs midfielder flies to Rome to continue recovery

Friday, January 6, 2017 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela has missed the last 14 Tottenham matches. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela needs a change of scene after revealing that his fellow Argentinian has flown out to Rome to continue his recovery from a frustrating hip problem.

Spurs boss highlights the importance of mental respite as he prepares to make changes in FA Cup

Friday, January 6, 2017 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says it is important that Tottenham’s senior players get mental respite as well as physical recuperation time as he prepares to make changes for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Dembele: Spurs showed a maturity which was lacking in previous clashes with Chelsea

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Ben Pearce
Mousa Dembele (right) battles with Chelsea's Pedro. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham showed a maturity in Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea which was lacking in their previous two clashes with the Blues.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Eric Dier: It would be a big disappointment if this Spurs squad fails to win a trophy

Eric Dier (left) challenges Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the air during Spurs' 2-0 FA Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Picture: PA

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup

Ben Davies (seond from right) celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal. Picture: PA

Haringey Borough chairman hopes women’s side will win the league title in memory of manager Steve Browne

Steve Browne

Haringey Borough boss: We can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season if we regain some consistency

Haringey Borough goalscorer Ralston Gabriel (right) gets a shot off against Brentwood Town. Picture: Tony Gay

Pochettino says Lamela needs a change of scene as Spurs midfielder flies to Rome to continue recovery

Erik Lamela has missed the last 14 Tottenham matches. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now