England team-mates ready to do battle as ‘enemies’ at Turf Moor after international duty

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 March 2017

England players face the camera before facing Lithuania with Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker (2), Dele Alli (10) and Eric Dier (4) alongside Burnley's Michael Keane (5) on Sunday (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Dele Alli will be up against Michael Keane on Saturday looking to keep Spurs on track in the Premier League

Dele Alli in action for England against Lithuania on Sunday (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).Dele Alli in action for England against Lithuania on Sunday (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

After a week as international team-mates, Tottenham Hotspur trio Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Dele Alli will be looking to beat Burnley’s Michael Keane on Saturday.

The foursome were all part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the friendly with Germany on March 22 and Sunday’s Euro 2018 qualifier against Lithuania.

But this weekend they will be enemies as Premier League football returns and there is plenty at stake for both clubs.

Burnley are 13th in the table and a healthy eight points clear of the bottom three, but Sean Dyche will not be content on his team taking it easy.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino looks on as Harry Kane limps off during their FA Cup tie against Millwall (pic John Walton/PA)Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino looks on as Harry Kane limps off during their FA Cup tie against Millwall (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs enjoyed a fantastic March and know an equally successful April will ensure they remain on track to have a memorable campaign.

Tottenham travel to Turf Moor aware of Burnley’s fantastic record on home soil this season, although National League outfit Lincoln City did shock the Clarets last time out on their own turf.

After taking on Dyche, Mauricio Pochettino and his team will then have some more travelling to do as they visit Swansea City on Wednesday.

It is a tricky return for Spurs after the international break, yet they will approach the two fixtures with great confidence after an excellent March.

Tottenham thrashed Millwall in the FA Cup and saw off challenges from Everton and Southampton to remain second in the table.

Pochettino will be without his main man – Harry Kane – again for the upcoming fixtures and the onus to lead the line will fall on either Heung-Min Son or Vincent Janssen.

Spurs’ Dutch summer signing has largely struggled at White Hart Lane, but has offered glimpses of late that he may be settling.

The Tottenham boss praised the work rate of Janssen after the 2-1 win over Southampton with the Holland forward producing an energetic cameo off the bench.

Despite Son making the trip back to South Korea for international duty, he could still be handed the role of leading the line again in Kane’s absence at Burnley.

The 14-goal hitman failed to make much of an impact in Tottenham’s last outing against Southampton, but still did enough to earn recognition from Pochettino.

He said: “‘Sonny’s’ performance was good and he had some chances to score. It was great movement in behind and he connected with Dele and Christian (Eriksen), so I am very pleased with his performance.”

Son looks set to get the nod again over Janssen, but with Tottenham facing a congested period, both are going to need to step up.

Spurs coped initially when Kane suffered ankle ligament damage earlier in the season, but struggled later, and must ensure history does not repeat itself this time.



