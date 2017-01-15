Tejan-Sie hits late winner as Wingate & Finchley secure second successive league victory

Wingate & Finchley's Tommy Tejan-Sie (centre) scored a late winner on Saturday. Picture: Martin Addison Archant

Wingate & Finchley secured their second successive league victory on Saturday as Tommy Tejan-Sie struck a last-minute winner away against basement boys Grays Athletic.

Rob Laney put the Blues ahead in the 37th minute, but Grays equalised midway through the second half as Kwabena Osei beat Shane Gore with a header to set up a thrilling finale.

Wingate struck a decisive goal in the 89th minute though. Grays’ goalkeeper punched a corner out to Tejan-Sie and his shot looped just over the head of his team-mate Afalabi Obafemi, confusing the home side’s custodian, who allowed the ball to bounce past him. It leaves Wingate 13th in the table, 10 points outside the play-off spots.

The Blues went on to beat Cockfosters 4-2 on penalties to reach the last eight of the London Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Haringey Borough drew 1-1 away against their fellow play-off contenders Tilbury in Ryman League Division One North on Saturday.

Anthony McDonald was on target for Haringey, who remain in 11th place – one point behind Tilbury and four outside the top five places.