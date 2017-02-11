Search

Advanced search

Stand-in goalkeeper leaves Hendon frustrated

17:12 11 February 2017

Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Archant

Hendon were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Lowestoft Town – after the Suffolk side were forced to play with their centre-back in goal for an hour.

Comment

Travis Cole had to don the keeper’s gloves late in a first half at Silver Jubilee Park that had been extended by the lengthy injury delays.

Lowestoft’s Jamie Waite and Hendon’s returning skipper Casey MacLaren had collided early in the first half going for a high ball.

MacLaren departed soon after and while Waite carried on for a while, it soon became clear he wouldn’t be able to continue.

And with no keeper on the bench, Cole took the job on.

He walked off at the end to a heroes reception.

In fact it was Lowestoft who had the better chances.

Jake Reed should have scored after in the third minute of the first half, but hit a shot too close to Tom Lovelock.

And then he was inches away from connecting to a Shaun Bammant cross.

Jamie Forshaw sent possibly the best chance wide in the second half.

Hendon had plenty of possession but will be disappointed they didn’t make better use of it as shots were at a premium from the hosts.

Waite had pulled off a great stop to deny Laste Dombaxe moments before the collision that brough the two first-half substitutions.

Matt Ball was looking to prompt things from the midfield and Reis Stanislaus was a handful up front, buzzing about and causing plenty of concern in the Lowestoft defence.

But for all Hendon’s dominance their best chances went wide of goal.

Ball had the first, which drifted wide with Cole motionless, and then substitute Keagen Cole blazed over.

Ball and Stanislaus had a great chance with the final kick of the game.

With Cole on the edge of his area, the St Albans loanee picked it up but was forced wide.

However, and the pullback was gratefully gathered by the retreating Cole.

It was the least he deserved.

Hendon: Lovelock, Tingey, Lee, Murphy, Maclaren (Smith 20), Harper, Dombaxe (K.Cole 67), Ball, Stanislaus, Ibe (Charles 73), Barrington

Subs (not used): Craig, Costa

Goals:

Lowestoft: Waite (Fisk 40), Barker, Smith, Jarvis, McAuley, T.Cole, Forshaw (Miles 87), Jarvis, Reed, Cotton, Bammant

Subs (not used): Kamaneno, Docherty

Goals:

HT: Hendon 0 Lowestoft Town 0

Attendance: not announced

Referee: Sam Lewis

Keywords: Lowestoft Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

20:49
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

15:40 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

14:28 Layth Yousif at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates with a brace from Alexis Sanchez in today’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Stand-in goalkeeper leaves Hendon frustrated

17:12 Neil Metcalfe
Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Lowestoft Town – after the Suffolk side were forced to play with their centre-back in goal for an hour.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

08:43 Layth Yousif
Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Yesterday, 21:24 Layth Yousif
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Yesterday, 16:38
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Plenty of Saracens involvement as England get ready for Wales

Thu, 11:45 By Neil Metcalfe
England players huddle during a training session ahead of the Six Nations game in Wales. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

Saracens will be well represented this weekend when England face Wales in round two of the Six Nations.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Pochettino: Hitchen is our new chief scout

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: PA

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Amoros says Spurs Ladies have no fear after reaching fourth round of Women’s FA Cup

Juan Amoros hugs Lucia Leon while Josie Green (right) also joins in with the celebrations. Picture: Anthony Greenwood/www.kipax.com

McEver wins 10 of Camden Swiss Cottage’s 29 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

Camden Swiss Cottage's individual medallists
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now