Stand-in goalkeeper leaves Hendon frustrated

Matt Ball had the best chance for Hendon right at the end against Lowestoft. Picture: DBeechPhotography Archant

Hendon were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Lowestoft Town – after the Suffolk side were forced to play with their centre-back in goal for an hour.

Travis Cole had to don the keeper’s gloves late in a first half at Silver Jubilee Park that had been extended by the lengthy injury delays.

Lowestoft’s Jamie Waite and Hendon’s returning skipper Casey MacLaren had collided early in the first half going for a high ball.

MacLaren departed soon after and while Waite carried on for a while, it soon became clear he wouldn’t be able to continue.

And with no keeper on the bench, Cole took the job on.

He walked off at the end to a heroes reception.

In fact it was Lowestoft who had the better chances.

Jake Reed should have scored after in the third minute of the first half, but hit a shot too close to Tom Lovelock.

And then he was inches away from connecting to a Shaun Bammant cross.

Jamie Forshaw sent possibly the best chance wide in the second half.

Hendon had plenty of possession but will be disappointed they didn’t make better use of it as shots were at a premium from the hosts.

Waite had pulled off a great stop to deny Laste Dombaxe moments before the collision that brough the two first-half substitutions.

Matt Ball was looking to prompt things from the midfield and Reis Stanislaus was a handful up front, buzzing about and causing plenty of concern in the Lowestoft defence.

But for all Hendon’s dominance their best chances went wide of goal.

Ball had the first, which drifted wide with Cole motionless, and then substitute Keagen Cole blazed over.

Ball and Stanislaus had a great chance with the final kick of the game.

With Cole on the edge of his area, the St Albans loanee picked it up but was forced wide.

However, and the pullback was gratefully gathered by the retreating Cole.

It was the least he deserved.

Hendon: Lovelock, Tingey, Lee, Murphy, Maclaren (Smith 20), Harper, Dombaxe (K.Cole 67), Ball, Stanislaus, Ibe (Charles 73), Barrington

Subs (not used): Craig, Costa

Goals:

Lowestoft: Waite (Fisk 40), Barker, Smith, Jarvis, McAuley, T.Cole, Forshaw (Miles 87), Jarvis, Reed, Cotton, Bammant

Subs (not used): Kamaneno, Docherty

Goals:

HT: Hendon 0 Lowestoft Town 0

Attendance: not announced

Referee: Sam Lewis