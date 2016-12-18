Spurs Ladies coaching staff give us the licence to attack so freely, says midfielder

Spurs Ladies midfielder Josie Green. Pic: wusphotography ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Josie Green has praised Spurs Ladies’ coaching staff for giving the squad a platform to attack their opponents at full throttle from kick-off.

Karen Hills’ side blew away Portsmouth with four goals inside 18 minutes to ensure they remained top of the FA Women’s Premier League Southern Division and undefeated in 19 matches.

Midfielder Green believes the coaches’ meticulous planning has played a major role in Tottenham’s phenomenal first half of the season, which has realised 18 victories.

She said: “It’s a great feeling and credit to all the girls for putting in so much hard work this season.

“Even in pre-season, everyone came to every session, put in 100 per cent and it’s just showed that we can carry it on through all these months – every time we come out and play we give our all. It just feels great to go into Christmas still undefeated.

“Credit to the coaching staff and the physio (Sarah Budd), they’ve really kept us at top condition throughout the start of the season. That’s meant we’ve been able to approach every game fully fit, and really show what we’re about.

“We have a great squad and anyone can come in and do a job. There’s times when people are injured, other players have stepped in and there’s been no change to how we play.

“Everyone from the starting 11 through to the bench, whoever plays on this pitch always gives everything – and that’s a testament to our whole squad.”

Pompey Ladies had won four of the last six meetings between the teams prior to Sunday, but Spurs displayed their mental toughness once again, with the midfield playing a vital role.

Green added: “The fact that we came out and managed to have a quick start and score an early goal, scoring quite a few more quickly after that, settled us. It was a tough game, especially in the second half, but we just kept on going until the end.

“It’s great to have such a partnership. The four of us, even though every week we may not always start, have such a great relationship on and off the pitch and that really helps.

“We work as such a team in the middle, and I think teams find it hard to come against us. Ri (Riana Soobadoo), Sophie (Mclean) and Maya (Vio) don’t stop running – they’re all absolutely quality.

“You know they’re always going to be there if you need them, and I think that shows.”

The Lilywhites return to action on Sunday January 8, when they host Gillingham at Cheshunt FC’s Theobalds Lane in the Women’s FA Cup second round and Green says the squad are focused on continuing their winning run.

“It’s going to be nice to have a bit of time off to recover, but we’ve got training in between and we’re going to keep ticking over so that when the game against Gillingham comes around, we’ll be fully prepared and ready to go again,” said the midfielder.

“We’ve played Gillingham before and they came to our home ground and gave us a really good game. They’ve got a few really decent players in their squad and they’re doing really well in their league.

“We’re not going to take them for granted even if they are in a league below – we’ll have to step up our game.”