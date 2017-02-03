Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Karen Hills’ Tottenham side won the Ryman Cup and the FA Women’s Premier League Cup last term and have carried their momentum into the current campaign.

The Lilywhites sit top of the Premier League South Division table after winning nine of their 10 league matches, drawing the other, and they will travel north for Sunday’s FA Cup tie in a confident mood.

“There’s definitely a different mentality within the team this season - not just one or two players but the squad as a whole,” said Soobadoo.

“Winning the two cups last season has definitely played a part in that and made us start believing in ourselves as individuals, as a team and in our coaches. It’s allowed us to perform and get the results we have so far this season.

“Blackburn won’t make it easy for us and there’s a reason why they’re top of their league too, so if we come away with the win it’ll send a big message out but most importantly push us on as a team for the rest of the season.”

“Every single player has stepped up this season and played an important role. From back to front, everyone’s doing their jobs and playing at such a high level.

“There’s been some tough games where we may have dropped points last season, but we’ve stuck together on the pitch and ground out results.

“You can tell that everyone wants to do well for each other. It’s a testament to the team and something I’m proud to be a part of.

“We’ve already shown this season that whether we’re playing home or away our game plan, preparation and mentality never changes.

“We’ll go into this game the same way we would any other - looking to put in a good team performance, win personal battles and come away with the win.

“We’re looking to go there and win and if we play how I know we can I’m confident the result will go our way.”