Schillaci hails Spurs Ladies’ game management ahead of cup semi-final showdown with West Ham

15:07 25 January 2017

Khalid Karimullah

Spurs Ladies captain Jenna Schillaci (centre). Picture: Wusphotography.com

Spurs Ladies captain Jenna Schillaci (centre). Picture: Wusphotography.com

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Spurs Ladies are one game away from reaching the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup Final for the third successive season - and they can take a big step towards defending their trophy when they take on London rivals West Ham in the final four on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites go into the tie in magnificent form, having won 19 of their last 20 games and drawn the other, and captain Jenna Schillaci feels the squad’s improved game management has been important.

“It’s been a massive factor in our success so far this season - we have matured a lot as a team since last season,” she said. “We know we have the quality to beat teams - we always have - but in the past we didn’t manage games properly or we would run out of ideas if things weren’t going our way and as a result, we would drop points.

“This season we have managed games well and we have been clever on the pitch when things aren’t going our way. The coaching staff prepare us for these moments and we trust in what they are telling us to do, which has paid off as we still remain unbeaten in all competitions.

“The depth and quality of the squad is so good that we can adapt the way we play depending on what challenges we’re faced with.

“It’s [also] down to the team spirit we have within the squad. If you see your team-mates running through brick walls it inspires you to do the same. We know we are at our most effective when we work together as a team, not individually, and that’s when teams find it hard to break us down.

“We have only conceded a handful of goals so far this season and scored more than in previous seasons, which is amazing. The girls’ attitude on and off the pitch has been great. We know we are one of the teams to beat this season, which motivates us even more.”

Schillaci continued: “After last season’s success in the cups, the girls are hungry to win more. We are one step away from reaching our first final this season and that will be motivation enough for the girls.

“Obviously the girls are on a high at the moment and are feeling confident going into the game, but we know we can’t let our standards drop, no matter who we come up against.”

Schillaci was among the scorers in a 10-0 victory when the sides met earlier in the season as Tottenham knocked the Hammers out of the FA Women’s Premier League Cup, but the level-headed leader says all eyes are on the present.

She continued: “The girls put in an amazing performance that day. West Ham’s team has changed since we played them and they now have new management so it may be a totally different game.

“We prepare for each game in the same way and go into the matches with the same attitude and work ethic, no matter what the previous results were. The 10-0 win is in the past and we are now focused on Wednesday and getting to the final.”

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Yesterday, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

Saracens know the value of Anglo-Welsh Cup as young stars show their potential

Yesterday, 17:30 Aaron Tillyer
Max Malins in training with Saracens. Pic: Matthew Impey/Wired Photos

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is a competition where clubs’ rising stars are born and should therefore be hailed as one of the most significant in the domestic rugby calendar.

UCS Old Boys climb off the bottom after beating Wasps in crucial relegation showdown

Yesterday, 15:49
Chris Bean scored UCS Old Boys' try. Picture: Nick Cook

UCS Old Boys have moved off the bottom and out of the drop zone in Herts/Middlesex Division One after beating Wasps 22-16 and leapfrogging their relegation rivals in a crucial clash on Saturday.

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding 'scandal' against Wycombe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham have had a useful reminder that they cannot underestimate lower-league opponents in the FA Cup after avoiding a “scandal” against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Sunday, January 29, 2017 Ben Pearce
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham were punished for being too relaxed in the first half of their thrilling showdown with Wycombe Wanderers – but he feels Spurs’ comeback shows how much he and his team-mates value the FA Cup.

'Trio-Walcott' nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould's impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

5 talking points from Tottenham's 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Tottenham twice came from behind to beat League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie at White Hart Lane. Here are five talking points.

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Friday, January 27, 2017 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s squad men must shoulder the responsibility of overcoming League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie if they want to have long-term futures at the club.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding 'scandal' against Wycombe

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Vincent Janssen

5 talking points from Tottenham's 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Saracens know the value of Anglo-Welsh Cup as young stars show their potential

Max Malins in training with Saracens. Pic: Matthew Impey/Wired Photos
