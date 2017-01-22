Search

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

13:15 25 January 2017

Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

The Hill youngsters, who had triumphed in November’s tournament, initially suffered a setback in their title defence as they lost their opening group game 2-0.

But Primrose Hill’s prospects improved with a 1-1 draw in the next game – and they then won four in a row, including victories against Isledon Wolves and Westway, to reach the final, where they faced a rematch against TFA.

This time there was no stopping Hill as goals from Misha Israelyan and Kiba Maehvani put them 2-0 up and, although TFA reduced the deficit, a third from captain Mark Shields sealed a 3-1 victory.

“It was a slow start – maybe we were a bit sleepy!” said Primrose Hill coach Emile Libock. “We literally had to win every game after the first two and that’s exactly what we did.

“When we had to win, the boys got really into it and worked hard. They were all outstanding – it was very much a team performance and I think we’ve proved we were the best team.”

The club run teams from Under-nine up to Under-15 in the Camden & Islington League, as well as fielding an Under-eight side in the Camden & Regent’s Park League.

Girls aged four to 15 are also welcome at training sessions, which take place on Sundays at Primrose Hill Park from 9.30am to 12pm.

Head coach Tony Curtis added: “Emile does a fantastic job with the kids and winning the cup twice in a row shows that we’re really getting things in place now. We want to move the boys and girls on further so they can realise their potential, and we’d like to get some more good coaches in to help us do that.”

Interested coaches should call 07986 985 977 to receive further information.

Rees Jones and man of the match Eli Graham both registered braces as FC Unity Under-14s ran out 4-0 winners against CM Futsal.

Emmanuel Makaya and Serak Seyoum both caught the eye in midfield for Unity, who stay in touch at the top of the Camden & Islington League A division.

Keywords: Camden & Islington League

