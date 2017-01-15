McCann: Hendon need 24 points from 17 games to avoid relegation

Hendon manager Gary McCann.

Manager Gary McCann admits Hendon have a huge battle on their hands to retain their Ryman League Premier Division status and believes they need to acquire another 24 points to avoid the drop.

The Greens fell to a 3-1 defeat at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, a result which leaves them firmly embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Karl Oliyide put McCann’s men ahead after only nine minutes but Mitchell Nelson quickly equalised for the hosts.

Alex Akrofi then put the Angels ahead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, before George Beaven made sure of the result in the second half.

While he remains upbeat about the Dons’ prospects, McCann knows his squad must dig deep if they want to secure their status in this division for another season.

He said: “I think the squad is looking stronger than it was a month or two ago. We have worked tirelessly to improve the team and we have made some good signings.

“Adding in the return of both Elliott Brathwaite and Kevin Maclaren, along with Elliot Charles, we are much stronger than we have been.

“We have only 17 games left to turn it around and we need to pick up points very quickly.

”We will continue to battle away and I think we need to get eight wins or 24 points in those 17 games, which will be a big challenge.”

Hendon took a step forward in the Middlesex Senior Cup on Tuesday night as Oliyide notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Enfield Town, taking the Greens through to the semi-finals.