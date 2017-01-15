Search

Advanced search

McCann: Hendon need 24 points from 17 games to avoid relegation

14:54 18 January 2017

Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Archant

Manager Gary McCann admits Hendon have a huge battle on their hands to retain their Ryman League Premier Division status and believes they need to acquire another 24 points to avoid the drop.

Comment

The Greens fell to a 3-1 defeat at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, a result which leaves them firmly embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Karl Oliyide put McCann’s men ahead after only nine minutes but Mitchell Nelson quickly equalised for the hosts.

Alex Akrofi then put the Angels ahead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, before George Beaven made sure of the result in the second half.

While he remains upbeat about the Dons’ prospects, McCann knows his squad must dig deep if they want to secure their status in this division for another season.

He said: “I think the squad is looking stronger than it was a month or two ago. We have worked tirelessly to improve the team and we have made some good signings.

“Adding in the return of both Elliott Brathwaite and Kevin Maclaren, along with Elliot Charles, we are much stronger than we have been.

“We have only 17 games left to turn it around and we need to pick up points very quickly.

”We will continue to battle away and I think we need to get eight wins or 24 points in those 17 games, which will be a big challenge.”

Hendon took a step forward in the Middlesex Senior Cup on Tuesday night as Oliyide notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Enfield Town, taking the Greens through to the semi-finals.

Keywords: Gary McCann Elliott Brathwaite The Greens Enfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

McCann: Hendon need 24 points from 17 games to avoid relegation

14:54
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Manager Gary McCann admits Hendon have a huge battle on their hands to retain their Ryman League Premier Division status and believes they need to acquire another 24 points to avoid the drop.

Tejan-Sie hits late winner as Wingate & Finchley secure second successive league victory

14:47
Wingate & Finchley's Tommy Tejan-Sie (centre) scored a late winner on Saturday. Picture: Martin Addison

Wingate & Finchley secured their second successive league victory on Saturday as Tommy Tejan-Sie struck a last-minute winner away against basement boys Grays Athletic.

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Yesterday, 13:07
Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain

The Under-13 boys’ team from University College School took top honours at the Jack Petchey London Schools’ Team Finals on Saturday.

Saracens show their resolve again against Scarlets - now can they complete the double over Toulon?

Yesterday, 11:42 Aaron Tillyer
Chris Ashton beats the tackle of Scarlets' Tadhg Beirne to score Saracens' late equalising try on Sunday. Picture: PA

Draws are relatively rare in rugby so it is certainly unusual that Saracens have now had two in a row – but the character and resolve they have displayed in both matches has been entirely familiar.

Highgate Harriers’ men on course to equal Metropolitan League record of five successive titles

Mon, 15:35
Robel Bahelbi led the way for Highgate's men's team at Trent Park. Picture: Dieter Perry

Highgate Harriers’ men are on course to equal the Metropolitan League record of five successive titles – and the club also have a chance of winning three other divisions.

Francis hat-trick ensures Hendon make a winning start to 2017

Mon, 14:01
Dave Francis scored three of Hendon's four tries. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Dave Francis scored a second-half hat-trick as Hendon triumphed 29-15 away against mid-table rivals Saracens Amateurs, banking a bonus point and moving 11 points clear of the Herts/Middlesex Division One relegation zone.

Arsenal win at Swansea could lead to success at the end of the rainbow

Mon, 07:16 Layth Yousif
A rainbow is visible in the sky during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Midway through a hard-fought first half at the Liberty Stadium a rainbow appeared. Not just any rainbow, one of those glorious technicolour efforts which make you feel warm inside.

Wenger: There is no problem with ‘good guy’ Alexis Sanchez as he plays down talk of rift with star striker

Sunday, January 15, 2017 Layth Yousif at Liberty Stadium
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Arsene Wenger played down reports of a bust-up with Arsenal’s in-form forward Alexis Sanchez during his side’s impressive 4-0 win at Swansea City.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

UCS young stars bat aside their rivals to win London Schools’ Table Tennis Team Finals

Members of UCSs Under-13 boys team show off their gold medals while meeting Aaron McKibbin, who has won two team Paralympic bronze medals for Great Britain

Highgate Harriers’ men on course to equal Metropolitan League record of five successive titles

Robel Bahelbi led the way for Highgate's men's team at Trent Park. Picture: Dieter Perry

Spurs boss admits Vincent Janssen is in a difficult period but insists: I’m not concerned

Vincent Janssen

Camden Swiss Cottage secure four silvers and a bronze at Longon Region Winter Championships

Alex Borisov was one of Camden's four silver medallists

Saracens show their resolve again against Scarlets - now can they complete the double over Toulon?

Chris Ashton beats the tackle of Scarlets' Tadhg Beirne to score Saracens' late equalising try on Sunday. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now