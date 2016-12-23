It’s another festive cracker but Hendon suffer fourth straight defeat

Hendon manager Gary McCann.

Hendon and Harrow Borough marked the anniversary of their memorable 5-5 draw with another festive cracker in the Ryman League Premier Division on Boxing Day.

On December 26 2015 the Dons let a 4-1 lead slip as they were held to a draw by their local rivals in a 10-goal thriller – and exactly one year later the two sides treated their fans to another Christmas goal-fest, with Borough this time triumphing 5-4 at Silver Jubilee Park.

While the entertainment factor may have been a consolation for some of the home fans, manager Gary McCann will nonetheless be dismayed by the fact that his Hendon side have now conceded 14 goals in three games, following their 4-0 and 5-2 defeats to Grays Athletic and Needham Market respectively.

Indeed, the Greens have lost their last four matches in a row, leaving them in the bottom three places, four points off the foot of the table.

There were seven goals in the first half of Monday’s encounter alone. Hendon came from behind to equalise on three occasions – Dave Diedhou, Sam Murphy and Casey Maclaren scoring their goals – before Reis Stanislaus put the hosts ahead for the first time, sending the Dons into the break 4-3 up.

However, Joshua Webb levelled from the penalty spot five minutes after the restart, and Sahr Kabba then netted a 73rd-minute winner for Borough.

Meanwhile, Wingate & Finchley played out a 1-1 draw with Staines Town as Tanasheh Abrahams’ fourth-minute opener for the Blues was promptly cancelled out by a strike from Adrian Clifton, leaving W&F three points outside the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Haringey Borough secured their third straight win in Division One North on Boxing Day, beating Waltham Abbey 3-1 at home with goals from Adrian Markus, Daniel Aristidou and Chris Benjamin.