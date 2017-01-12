Search

Hendon’s new signing Matt Ball relishes intensity of the relegation battle

07:00 12 January 2017

Ben Kosky

Matt Ball (left) in action on his Hendon debut in Saturday's home win over Merstham. Picture: DBeechPhotography

New signing Matt Ball is relishing the intensity of the relegation battle after helping to end Hendon’s six-match losing streak on his debut.

The midfielder signed for the Greens on a dual-registration deal from St Albans City on Saturday morning and featured just hours later as Gary McCann’s side defeated Merstham 2-1.

That meant Hendon finally tasted a league victory at Silver Jubilee Park – five months after the ground became their permanent home – and halted a horrendous run that has plunged them into the Ryman League Premier Division relegation zone.

Ball, who has largely been restricted to substitute appearances at St Albans this season, is enjoying the pressure of fighting to help Hendon preserve their Premier Division status.

“I went on loan to Farnborough last season and they were nine or 10 points adrift – yet they won eight and drew one of the last 10 games,” said Ball. “They seemed down and out – and they got relegated anyway because of their financial situation – but I’ve seen it change, on the field at least. You want to be playing for something every week.

“When I joined Wealdstone a couple of years before, they were actually bottom of the league. I don’t think they’d won a game in the first 10 but we ended up finishing mid-table.

“So I’ve been involved in relegation battles and now a promotion battle with St Albans, and I enjoy it more when there’s something on the game. The pressure is nice.

“I met the [Hendon] boys for the first time on the day and it didn’t feel like I was coming into a losing team. If we play like that, I’m sure we’ll pick up more points.

“We’ve played a few more games than the teams around us but if you keep putting points on the board, while they can be playing their games in hand midweek and losing, it keeps the momentum going.”

Ball, who started out in Norwich City’s reserves, was one of McCann’s targets last summer, but the lure of National League South football took him to St Albans instead.

However, the Hertfordshire side’s successful start to the campaign made it difficult for the 23-year-old to break into their line-up and he asked manager Ian Allinson about a loan move.

Ball said: “I spoke to the manager (Allinson) at training on Thursday and he said Gary wanted me down at Hendon for Saturday. I think the forms were sent over about 11.30pm the night before.

“So it was only confirmed in the morning, but I was excited about playing football again and I like the Astroturf as well. A lot of the pitches at this time of year aren’t the best and I think this surface suits my style of play.

“I knew I was going to get minutes and I knew Gary wanted us to pass the ball. If I go to a team and they’re going to hump it long, there’s no real point in me playing.

“In the first half I felt good – second half I didn’t feel as fit as I need to be. It’ll probably take two or three games for me to build up my fitness, but hopefully by the fourth or fifth game I’ll be right on it.”

Hendon had the better chances during a scoreless first half against Merstham, with Keagan Cole and Sam Murphy both going close, but the visitors began to threaten at the start of the second period.

Greens goalkeeper Tom Lovelock produced a trio of excellent saves, the best of them a tip-over from Dan Bennett – and it was somewhat against the run of play when Casey Maclaren headed home from a corner on the hour-mark.

Karl Oyilide gave Hendon some breathing space with a second goal six minutes from time, collecting a pass from Ball and slotting into the far corner.

And, although the Dons were denied their first clean sheet since the end of November when Merstham’s Rae Bailey-Allen netted in injury-time, they held on to clinch the points.

Meanwhile, Ben Pattie’s sublime lob secured a 2-1 home victory over Burgess Hill Town on Tuesday as Wingate & Finchley won their first league game since November.

Wingate fell behind after eight minutes but Steve Wales levelled in the first half and Pattie then netted a sumptuous 51st-minute winner.

Hendon's new signing Matt Ball relishes intensity of the relegation battle

