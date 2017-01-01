Hendon are on a six-match losing run but McCann sees positive signs against Dulwich Hamlet

Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography Archant

Hendon are on a six-match losing run after suffering two more defeats at the turn of the year – but manager Gary McCann feels his side can draw some confidence from Monday’s game against Dulwich Hamlet.

The Dons went down 3-2 at Staines Town on December 30, with Casey Maclaren scoring both of their goals – and they were then defeated again on the road, this time against promotion contenders Dulwich.

The fourth-placed hosts established a 2-0 lead just after the hour-mark and, although Reis Stanislaus halved the deficit 10 minutes later, Hendon were unable to find an equaliser.

It leaves them third from bottom and just one point off the foot of the table, but McCann nonetheless saw some reasons for positivity in south London.

“I was very pleased with the effort, attitude and determination we showed, but I wasn’t pleased with some of our passages of play,” he said. “We gave away too much possession, but that is indicative of our lack of confidence.

“We did battle hard and I think we will get confidence from the fact that we played one of the top teams and lost by only one goal.

“There are still a number of players who have to come back and I am sure that will strengthen us, but there were certainly positive signs from this game.”

Monday’s match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of a former Hendon player, Steve Browne, who died from cancer aged 45 on New Year’s Day. Browne played for the Greens in the 1995/96 season and managed a number of teams, including Slough Town, when McCann was his goalkeeper.